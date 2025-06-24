 Skip to main content

Filippo Berio USA Appoints New CEO

Longtime Italian brand exec Giacomo Campinoti heads up American business
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Giacomo Campinoti

There’s a new leader at the top of Filippo Berio USA. Parent company Salov Group announced Giacomo Campinoti has been tapped as CEO of the olive oil and specialty product maker.

A native of Florence, Italy who moved to the United States in 2007, Campinoti brings more than two decades of experience to his new position. Most recently, he was CEO at De Cecco USA, the world’s third-largest pasta producer. His retail and CPG background includes financial leadership roles at luxury brands such as Bulgari and Benetton and at the Lavazza coffee brand. 

“With an accomplished record of brand development and operational excellence, Giacomo Campinoti is a natural choice to serve as CEO and lead Filippo Berio USA into a new era of innovation and expansion,” said Salov Group CEO Gianmarco Laviola. “The U.S. is a key market for Filippo Berio, and we are certain that Giacomo will sustain the storied brand’s legacy while creating compelling new growth opportunities.”

For his part, Campinoti said he is eager to bolster Filippo Berio’s premium identity in the competitive American market. “Time and again, the U.S. market has demonstrated a healthy appetite for high-quality, evolving culinary experiences, and the 158-year Italian brand, Filippo Berio, has delivered with authentic, innovative products that place uncompromising quality at the center, whether premium extra virgin olive oils, fresh pestos or pasta sauces that taste homemade,” he asserted. “I look forward to leading the iconic brand in the U.S. and sharing its continued innovation with an ever-wider audience.”  

The Filippo Berio USA brand was first registered in the United States back in 1897. Its product portfolio has grown over time and now includes high quality olive oils and other products including specialty vinegars, glazes, pestos and pasta sauces. It is the largest subsidiary of Lucca, Italy-based Salov Group.

