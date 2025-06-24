Filippo Berio USA Appoints New CEO
For his part, Campinoti said he is eager to bolster Filippo Berio’s premium identity in the competitive American market. “Time and again, the U.S. market has demonstrated a healthy appetite for high-quality, evolving culinary experiences, and the 158-year Italian brand, Filippo Berio, has delivered with authentic, innovative products that place uncompromising quality at the center, whether premium extra virgin olive oils, fresh pestos or pasta sauces that taste homemade,” he asserted. “I look forward to leading the iconic brand in the U.S. and sharing its continued innovation with an ever-wider audience.”
The Filippo Berio USA brand was first registered in the United States back in 1897. Its product portfolio has grown over time and now includes high quality olive oils and other products including specialty vinegars, glazes, pestos and pasta sauces. It is the largest subsidiary of Lucca, Italy-based Salov Group.