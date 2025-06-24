Filippo Berio USA Appoints New CEO

There’s a new leader at the top of Filippo Berio USA. Parent company Salov Group announced Giacomo Campinoti has been tapped as CEO of the olive oil and specialty product maker.

A native of Florence, Italy who moved to the United States in 2007, Campinoti brings more than two decades of experience to his new position. Most recently, he was CEO at De Cecco USA, the world’s third-largest pasta producer. His retail and CPG background includes financial leadership roles at luxury brands such as Bulgari and Benetton and at the Lavazza coffee brand.

“With an accomplished record of brand development and operational excellence, Giacomo Campinoti is a natural choice to serve as CEO and lead Filippo Berio USA into a new era of innovation and expansion,” said Salov Group CEO Gianmarco Laviola. “The U.S. is a key market for Filippo Berio, and we are certain that Giacomo will sustain the storied brand’s legacy while creating compelling new growth opportunities.”