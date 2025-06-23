 Skip to main content

Hormel Foods Names New President; Interim CEO

Ghingo to join company’s board of directors; Ettinger’s role to end after 15 months
John Ghingo

Hormel Foods Corp., a global branded food company with about $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide, has promoted John Ghingo to the position of president, whereupon he becomes only the 11th person to hold the role in the company’s nearly 135-year history. Meanwhile, Jeffrey M. Ettinger, a current member of the Hormel board of directors, will return to the company for a 15-month period as interim CEO, temporarily replacing Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee, who is retiring. Ettinger and Ghingo will assume their roles on July 14, on which day Ghingo will also join the board. 

In his current position of EVP for retail, Ghingo heads up the company’s largest business unit and oversees its portfolio of consumer brands. He previously spent 15 years in various leadership roles at Mondelēz International, as well as having been president of Applegate Farms LLC, a Hormel Foods subsidiary. With deep experience in the CPG industry, Ghingo brings a proven track record of driving growth and delivering results to his latest role. As president, he will directly oversee the company’s retail, foodservice and international business segments, in addition to leading the company’s global operations, supply chain, research and development, and corporate strategy functions.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 11th president of Hormel Foods, and I’m grateful to the board for their trust and confidence,” said Ghingo. “I returned to the company last year because the history, people, culture and portfolio of iconic brands truly set us apart in the industry. I’m excited to build on that foundation and help shape what’s next. ‘Transform and Modernize’ remains a critical part of our strategy, and I’m committed to keeping that momentum going — it continues to be a top priority for our organization. I’m also looking forward to 15 months of partnership with Jeff, who knows this company so well. I want to thank Jim Snee for his outstanding leadership as well as his vision, values and commitment, which have left a strong mark on our people, culture and the communities we serve.”

Ettinger spent nearly three decades at Hormel, which included a stint  as its ninth president before being elevated to CEO. During his tenure, Ettinger was known for driving performance and results. 

Jeffrey M. Ettinger

With his extensive knowledge of the company and its culture, and his experience with the company’s external stakeholders, he will be a strong partner to Ghingo, according to Hormel. During the interim period, the company’s corporate functions, including finance, legal and external affairs, human resources, corporate communications, and ethics and compliance, will report to Ettinger.

“Serving the company in this interim role is a privilege and honor,” noted Ettinger. “What has always set Hormel Foods apart is its people – their integrity, passion and pride in the work they do. I’m excited to support John and our talented team to expand our impact in new and meaningful ways.”

Ettinger is currently chairman of the board for The Hormel Foundation, one of Minnesota’s largest community foundations and grant makers. Upon his transition to Hormel’s interim CEO, he will step down as chairman of the foundation but continue serving as a board member.

“After a thorough and deliberate search, the board is thrilled to elevate John to the role of president of Hormel Foods and elect him to the board of directors,” said Bill Newlands, chairman of the Hormel board of directors. “We are also very thankful to Jeff for his willingness to return as interim CEO for the next 15 months. We are confident that Jeff’s valuable experience with the public markets and investment community, as well as his deep understanding of our culture, will complement John’s expertise with consumer-relevant innovation, brand building and strategy in today’s dynamic food industry. The board has full confidence in John and Jeff’s ability to strengthen our business, deepen our relevance with consumers and deliver lasting value for our shareholders."

The Hormel Foods CEO search committee has now been dissolved, with the board planning to install the permanent CEO in October 2026.

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel’s brands include Planters, Skippy, Spam, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin’s, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, Jennie-O and more than 30 other popular brands.

