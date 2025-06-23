Hormel Foods Names New President; Interim CEO

With his extensive knowledge of the company and its culture, and his experience with the company’s external stakeholders, he will be a strong partner to Ghingo, according to Hormel. During the interim period, the company’s corporate functions, including finance, legal and external affairs, human resources, corporate communications, and ethics and compliance, will report to Ettinger.
“Serving the company in this interim role is a privilege and honor,” noted Ettinger. “What has always set Hormel Foods apart is its people – their integrity, passion and pride in the work they do. I’m excited to support John and our talented team to expand our impact in new and meaningful ways.”
Ettinger is currently chairman of the board for The Hormel Foundation, one of Minnesota’s largest community foundations and grant makers. Upon his transition to Hormel’s interim CEO, he will step down as chairman of the foundation but continue serving as a board member.
“After a thorough and deliberate search, the board is thrilled to elevate John to the role of president of Hormel Foods and elect him to the board of directors,” said Bill Newlands, chairman of the Hormel board of directors. “We are also very thankful to Jeff for his willingness to return as interim CEO for the next 15 months. We are confident that Jeff’s valuable experience with the public markets and investment community, as well as his deep understanding of our culture, will complement John’s expertise with consumer-relevant innovation, brand building and strategy in today’s dynamic food industry. The board has full confidence in John and Jeff’s ability to strengthen our business, deepen our relevance with consumers and deliver lasting value for our shareholders."
The Hormel Foods CEO search committee has now been dissolved, with the board planning to install the permanent CEO in October 2026.
Austin, Minn.-based Hormel’s brands include Planters, Skippy, Spam, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin’s, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, Jennie-O and more than 30 other popular brands.