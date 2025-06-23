Hormel Foods Names New President; Interim CEO

Hormel Foods Corp., a global branded food company with about $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide, has promoted John Ghingo to the position of president, whereupon he becomes only the 11th person to hold the role in the company’s nearly 135-year history. Meanwhile, Jeffrey M. Ettinger, a current member of the Hormel board of directors, will return to the company for a 15-month period as interim CEO, temporarily replacing Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee, who is retiring. Ettinger and Ghingo will assume their roles on July 14, on which day Ghingo will also join the board.

In his current position of EVP for retail, Ghingo heads up the company’s largest business unit and oversees its portfolio of consumer brands. He previously spent 15 years in various leadership roles at Mondelēz International, as well as having been president of Applegate Farms LLC, a Hormel Foods subsidiary. With deep experience in the CPG industry, Ghingo brings a proven track record of driving growth and delivering results to his latest role. As president, he will directly oversee the company’s retail, foodservice and international business segments, in addition to leading the company’s global operations, supply chain, research and development, and corporate strategy functions.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 11th president of Hormel Foods, and I’m grateful to the board for their trust and confidence,” said Ghingo. “I returned to the company last year because the history, people, culture and portfolio of iconic brands truly set us apart in the industry. I’m excited to build on that foundation and help shape what’s next. ‘Transform and Modernize’ remains a critical part of our strategy, and I’m committed to keeping that momentum going — it continues to be a top priority for our organization. I’m also looking forward to 15 months of partnership with Jeff, who knows this company so well. I want to thank Jim Snee for his outstanding leadership as well as his vision, values and commitment, which have left a strong mark on our people, culture and the communities we serve.”

Ettinger spent nearly three decades at Hormel, which included a stint as its ninth president before being elevated to CEO. During his tenure, Ettinger was known for driving performance and results.