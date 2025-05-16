Hormel Chief Marketing Officer to Retire
The chairman of Hormel’s board, Bill Newlands, said that the organization will continue to benefit from Aakre’s expertise. "His marketing experience has helped strengthen the connection between the company's brands and the people who love them, and he is a champion for the Austin, Minnesota, community. We're excited to have his perspective on the board, which, now at 12 members, we believe is a good size,” Newlands declared.
Aakre returned the compliments. "It's been incredibly rewarding to be part of this company's journey over the past 35 years," he declared. "I'm honored to join the Hormel Foods board and support the company's continued success in this new capacity. As a recently appointed director of The Hormel Foundation, I look forward to representing The Hormel Foundation and all of our shareholders."