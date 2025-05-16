Hormel Chief Marketing Officer to Retire

Hormel Foods' head of marketing is hanging it up after a long and impactful tenure at the legacy food company. Scott Aakre, group VP and chief marketing officer, will retire at the end of the current fiscal year but stay on as a board member.

A 35-year company veteran, Aakre steadily ascended through the organization. He held a variety of management positions, including VP of corporate innovation and new product development, and was tapped for his current role in 2023. He also serves on the board of directors at The Hormel Foundation, an unaffiliated nonprofit organization with a charitable mission that beneficially owns about 46% of the company's common stock.

"Scott has been a tremendous asset to our organization, and we have been incredibly fortunate to benefit from his leadership, creativity and business expertise for over three decades," said Jim Snee, president and CEO, Hormel Foods. "Austin, Minnesota, is both Scott's hometown and the home of Hormel Foods, and we are grateful he chose to build his career here with us. I'm delighted he will continue to support the company beyond his retirement as a member of the Hormel Foods board of directors."

Snee and Aakre have followed a similar path at Hormel. In January, Snee announced that he is retiring at the end of FY2025 after 36 years with the CPG.