Lipari Foods Appoints Chief Supply Chain Officer

Distributor taps Shaun Bunch for role as it expands supplier and customer network
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Shaun Bunch
Shaun Bunch

Lipari Foods is making more room in its c-suite. The Warren, Mich.-based specialty food distributor has named Shaun Bunch as its chief supply chain officer.

In this newly-created role, Bunch will lead Lipari’s supply chain operations at a time of ongoing growth. He joins the company from Northern Tool + Equipment, where he was chief supply chain and retail officer. His nearly 20-year career includes other roles at Amazon, Sleep Number and Ashley Furniture and his expertise spans areas of distribution, fulfillment, manufacturing, demand and inventory planning, transportation, sourcing, customer service, facilities management and loss prevention.

Lipari’s latest executive will also leverage his knowledge of the food retailing industry, which stems from his youth growing up in a family-owned grocery business. Bunch earned a bachelor of science degree and Six Sigma Black Belt certification from Sullivan University.

“We are excited to welcome Shaun to the Lipari team,” said CEO Stuart Schuette. “His strategic insight, deep operational expertise, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. Shaun will play a critical role in optimizing our supply chain and enhancing our value to customers.” 

Lipari Foods supplies more than 25,000 products, including deli, bakery, foodservice, specialty grocery, dairy, frozen seafood and meats, confections, international foods, and packaging items, to over 16,000 locations across the U.S. Progressive Grocer recently attended the company’s annual food show in Novi, Mich.

