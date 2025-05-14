Lipari Foods Appoints Chief Supply Chain Officer
Distributor taps Shaun Bunch for role as it expands supplier and customer network
“We are excited to welcome Shaun to the Lipari team,” said CEO Stuart Schuette. “His strategic insight, deep operational expertise, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. Shaun will play a critical role in optimizing our supply chain and enhancing our value to customers.”
Lipari Foods supplies more than 25,000 products, including deli, bakery, foodservice, specialty grocery, dairy, frozen seafood and meats, confections, international foods, and packaging items, to over 16,000 locations across the U.S. Progressive Grocer recently attended the company’s annual food show in Novi, Mich.