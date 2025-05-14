Lipari Foods Appoints Chief Supply Chain Officer

Lipari Foods is making more room in its c-suite. The Warren, Mich.-based specialty food distributor has named Shaun Bunch as its chief supply chain officer.

In this newly-created role, Bunch will lead Lipari’s supply chain operations at a time of ongoing growth. He joins the company from Northern Tool + Equipment, where he was chief supply chain and retail officer. His nearly 20-year career includes other roles at Amazon, Sleep Number and Ashley Furniture and his expertise spans areas of distribution, fulfillment, manufacturing, demand and inventory planning, transportation, sourcing, customer service, facilities management and loss prevention.

[RELATED: Associated Wholesale Grocers Names New Board Member]

Lipari’s latest executive will also leverage his knowledge of the food retailing industry, which stems from his youth growing up in a family-owned grocery business. Bunch earned a bachelor of science degree and Six Sigma Black Belt certification from Sullivan University.