C&S Wholesale Grocers Relaunching Best Yet Private Label

C&S Wholesale Grocers is relaunching its Best Yet private label with a curated assortment of household staples that includes a new look and an array of product offerings.

According to the company, the Best Yet brand includes thousands of products that exceed their national counterparts. The relaunch of the newly designed brand is the first step for C&S as the company works to develop a cohesive assortment in categories across the store.

Specifics on the types of products included in the line and when items would be available to retailers were not immediately known.

“Best Yet is more than just a private label, it’s a brand with its own distinctive identity,” said Mark Gilliand, senior director of Our Brands with C&S. “We designed it with today’s shoppers in mind, ensuring they have a dependable option for all their family’s needs. Shoppers can rely on Best Yet for high-quality products that bring warmth to everyday moments, all while offering the unbeatable prices they expect.”

“As our retail customers look to provide shoppers with national quality products at affordable prices, the Best Yet portfolio of products more than delivers with its extensive assortment of eye-catching, high-quality and budget-friendly options,” said Eric Winn, CEO with C&S. “We’re proud to continue our legacy of braggingly happy customers with a quality brand that families can count on and retailers can trust to grow their business.”

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.