Kroger Taps Into Cherry Trend With Limited-Edition Private Label Collection

Bloomhaus bouquets dedicated to the cherry theme will also be available for a limited time and are available in four varieties, including Cherry Blossom, Cherries Jubilee, Cherry Crisp and Blushing Beauty.

"Private Selection's Cherry Harvest collection truly captures the essence and craveability of the season's must-try, highly sought after flavor," said Mike Murphy, group VP of center store merchandising at Kroger. "Our team of culinary experts identified customer excitement for cherry at the onset of the trend, and we're thrilled to introduce this innovative and exclusive line full of sweet and tart flavored treats and beverages that are sure to be the cherry on top all season long."

