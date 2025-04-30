 Skip to main content

Kroger Taps Into Cherry Trend With Limited-Edition Private Label Collection

Line includes cherry-forward products ranging from fresh baked goods to floral bouquets
Emily Crowe
Kroger Cherry
Kroger is getting into the spring spirit with a line of cherry-inspired products.

The Kroger Co. is celebrating the spring season with its latest collection of limited-edition Private Selection brand products. The Cherry Harvest line taps into the popularity of the stone fruit and comprises 17 unique items that are available while supplies last.

Specific products include:

  • Cherry Chocolate Chunk Pancake Mix
  • Cherry Vanilla Kettle Cooked Popcorn with Dark Chocolate
  • White Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake Cookie
  • White Chocolate Cherry Blondie
  • Chocolate Cherry Truffle Cookie
  • Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookie
  • Chocolate Cherry Bites
  • Cherry Vanilla Kettle Cooked Cashews
  • Cherry Almond Snack Mix
  • Cherry Coated Almonds
  • Cherry Vanilla Granola
  • Cherry Vanilla Seltzer
  • Cherry Vanilla Macchiato Coffee Pod
Bloomhaus bouquets dedicated to the cherry theme will also be available for a limited time and are available in four varieties, including Cherry Blossom, Cherries Jubilee, Cherry Crisp and Blushing Beauty.

"Private Selection's Cherry Harvest collection truly captures the essence and craveability of the season's must-try, highly sought after flavor," said Mike Murphy, group VP of center store merchandising at Kroger. "Our team of culinary experts identified customer excitement for cherry at the onset of the trend, and we're thrilled to introduce this innovative and exclusive line full of sweet and tart flavored treats and beverages that are sure to be the cherry on top all season long."

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century

