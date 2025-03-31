Kroger Adds New Items to Private Label Assortment

Kroger has added a selection of new products to its Our Brands mix.

Kroger’s assortment of products sold under its Our Brands umbrella now includes five new items carried under the grocer’s various private label brands.

“Kroger Our Brands’ unmatched flavor and value make them a favorite for many customers,” said Mike Murphy, Kroger’s group vice president of center store merchandising. “Our product innovation is rooted in a deep understanding of what our customers want and need. We know these exciting, trendy items will soon earn a place on families’ dinner tables because they offer great flavors at a price point that fits any budget.”

The five new items include:

Private Selection Salad Kits: The six new kits feature a variety of fresh, quality ingredients, including crisp greens, vibrant vegetables and flavorful dressings, all prepped and ready to toss together. The new lineup includes classic favorites including Cheddar Truffle, Blueberry, Cheddar Bacon Poblano, Sweet Onion Gruyere, Cherry Bacon Cheddar and Asian Sesame Ginger.

Kroger Brand Kettle Style Tortilla Chips: The chips are available in two varieties — Traditional and Hatch Chile — and offer a robust and crunchy texture, making them a good pairing for dips and salsas.

Kroger Brand Restaurant Style Italian Dressing: The new dressings are crafted with Italian spices, oil, vinegar and real Romano cheese, which can be used with a salads, with vegetables, or as a marinade.

Simple Truth Organic Instant Mushroom Tea: The new mushroom tea is available in two blends — Black and Chai — and harnesses the natural benefits of mushrooms, which are known for their adaptogenic properties and potential to support wellness.

Private Selection Muffins: The new muffins are offered in four flavors — Banana Bread, Blueberry Lemon, Coffee Cake and Triple Chocolate.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.