Albertsons Celebrates Spring With Lemon-Flavored Assortment
The lemon-inspired products can be found across store departments including bakery, deli, frozen and floral.
Products available from Albertsons’ Overjoyed brand include lemon-flavored wafer rolls, mini cookies, sandwich sugar cookies and madeleines. Items sold under the Signature Select brand include lemon potato chips, lemon pepper cashews, and raspberry lemon crispy rice treats. On the beverage side, Soleil offers two new sparkling water flavors.
Promoted via the company’s email, social, and digital channels as well as in-store signage and weekly print ads, the Burst of Flavor marketing campaign spotlights the star ingredient – lemon – alongside a medley of other juicy fruits.
Looking ahead, Albertsons is also planning exciting seasonal programs for the fall and winter, each with a festive twist.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.