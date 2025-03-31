Albertsons Celebrates Spring With Lemon-Flavored Assortment

Albertsons Cos. has unveiled a limited edition collection of lemon-inspired Own Brands products that will be available through May 9. The assortment features a variety of products including lemony candy, cookies, pretzels, chips, popcorn, sparkling water, and more from the grocer’s private label brands Signature Select, Overjoyed and Soleil.

Presented in eye-catching packaging across brands, the products are being promoted through a zesty “Burst of Flavor” marketing campaign and are available online and at Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Vons and Tom Thumb stores.

“At Albertsons Cos., we put our customers at the center of everything we do to create Customers for Life,” said Omer Gajial, executive vice president of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “By investing in our Own Brands and introducing innovative products, we’re adding value and excitement for our customers. This spring, our new Own Brands lemon-inspired offerings add variety and novelty to our customers' weekly shopping routines, inspiring them to explore and try new products and create new moments of delight."