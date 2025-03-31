 Skip to main content

Albertsons Celebrates Spring With Lemon-Flavored Assortment

Limited-edition products are being sold under the Signature Select, Overjoyed and Soleil own brands
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Albertsons Lemon Flavored
Albertsons' limited-edition lemon-flavored products are promoted as part of the grocer's Burst of Flavor marketing campaign.

Albertsons Cos. has unveiled a limited edition collection of lemon-inspired Own Brands products that will be available through May 9. The assortment features a variety of products including lemony candy, cookies, pretzels, chips, popcorn, sparkling water, and more from the grocer’s private label brands Signature Select, Overjoyed and Soleil. 

Presented in eye-catching packaging across brands, the products are being promoted through a zesty “Burst of Flavor” marketing campaign and are available online and at Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Vons and Tom Thumb stores.

“At Albertsons Cos., we put our customers at the center of everything we do to create Customers for Life,” said Omer Gajial, executive vice president of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “By investing in our Own Brands and introducing innovative products, we’re adding value and excitement for our customers. This spring, our new Own Brands lemon-inspired offerings add variety and novelty to our customers' weekly shopping routines, inspiring them to explore and try new products and create new moments of delight."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The lemon-inspired products can be found across store departments including bakery, deli, frozen and floral. 

Products available from Albertsons’ Overjoyed brand include lemon-flavored wafer rolls, mini cookies, sandwich sugar cookies and madeleines. Items sold under the Signature Select brand include lemon potato chips, lemon pepper cashews, and raspberry lemon crispy rice treats. On the beverage side, Soleil offers two new sparkling water flavors.

Promoted via the company’s email, social, and digital channels as well as in-store signage and weekly print ads, the Burst of Flavor marketing campaign spotlights the star ingredient – lemon – alongside a medley of other juicy fruits.

Looking ahead, Albertsons is also planning exciting seasonal programs for the fall and winter, each with a festive twist.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds