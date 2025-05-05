EXCLUSIVE: Trader Joe’s Cookbook Author Dishes on Fare and Fandom

Cherie Mercer Twohy is a longtime food writer and culinary teacher.
As other Trader Joe’s shoppers can attest, store team members have also proven helpful in their suggestions. “This has happened more than once when I go to check out: the cashier will say, ‘This is a new item and I heard it’s great but I haven’t tried it yet.’ I have been known to open something and sample it with the casher,” Twohy shared.
For the latest edition, the author used several recently offered items to create recipes like Thai Beef Salad, Potsticker Soup, Grilled Swordfish with Mango Salsa, Linguini with Leeks, and Almond-Plum Galette, to name a few.
“Every time I go, I am looking for new items and look at them as an ingredient instead of ‘open this jar and stick a chip in it.’ It’s really exciting and fun,” she told PG.
A culinary pro who ran her own cooking school for years, Twohy agreed that the trend of cooking at home has continued, especially as shoppers are trying to rein in cost with store brand items instead of going out to eat as often.
“People really did get in the habit during the pandemic and, in general, over the last 10 to 15 years, are also interested in different ways of eating,” she remarked. Those different ways of eating are evident in some of the newer recipes that are organic, paleo, vegan or gluten free.
If someone were to peek in her own refrigerator, freezer or pantry, they’d likely spot Trader Joe’s products. “Their frozen puff pastry is on my ‘desert island’ list,’ Twohy declared. “And I love the mini croissants.”
The book is not officially affiliated with the Trader Joe’s organization. “We have a ‘separation of church and state’, and I am very responsible about it,” Twohy explained. “All they requested was a disclaimer that it is an independently published work.”
The latest version of "The I Love Trader Joe’s Cookbook" is available at independent booksellers and other online and brick-and-mortar stores around the country.