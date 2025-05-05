EXCLUSIVE: Trader Joe’s Cookbook Author Dishes on Fare and Fandom

Trader Joe’s has created a unique recipe for success that has fueled its ongoing expansion and increases in store visits. One longtime customer of the retailer’s first store in California has also garnered a following for her recipe books based on Trader Joe’s products.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Cherie Mercer Twohy, author of "The I Love Trader Joe’s Cookbook: 15th Anniversary Edition," updated by Ulysses Press in March 2025. She talked about how the collection of 150 recipes features fan favorites and reflects consumers’ simultaneous interests in cooking at home and using budget-friendly, quality ingredients.

Twohy has been enamored with Trader Joe’s since 1967, when she shopped at the banner’s first store in Pasadena, Calif. “I remember when they had fresh-squeezed orange juice machine near the front, and the first thing you’d smell was that citrus scent,” she recalled. “I knew it was something special.”

She met Trader Joe’s founder, the late Joe Coulombe, a couple of times, too. “He was so engaged and knew his target audience well, like teachers who might not have the salary for fancy wines they enjoyed on their vacation,” she said.

Today, Twohy regularly visits Trader Joe’s outposts, even traveling a bit of a distance from her home to get there, to discover new offerings and take them home to try in a range of recipes.