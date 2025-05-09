Associated Wholesale Grocers Names New Board Member

Greg Rush, president of Houchens Food Group, Inc., (HFG), has been elected to Associated Wholesale Grocers’ board of directors.

Based in Bowling Green, Ky., HFG operates more than 400 stores across 15 states in the Midwest and Southeast. The diversified company is 100% employee-owned and operates in the grocery, convenience, hardware, and restaurant industries.

“It is an honor for me to serve as a member of AWG’s board of directors,” said Rush. “I have had the privilege of working with the outstanding AWG leadership team in my previous roles with Houchens, and I look forward to contributing to the future of the cooperative.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Rush to AWG's board of directors,” said Dan Funk, AWG president and CEO. “His extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry make him an invaluable addition to the board. His expertise will undoubtedly contribute to AWG's continued growth and success. We look forward to working closely with Greg and benefiting from his strategic vision."

Rush is active in the local community and within the industry, having previously served as a board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Bowling Green area, Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association (TGCSA), and the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA).

He is currently a board member of HFG and Feeders Pet Supply as well as the current chairman of the board for Alliance Retail Group.

This article was covered by sister publication Store Brands.