National Confectioners Association Hires VP of Government Affairs

Annie Starke Lange has joined trade org from Beer Institute
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NCA Annie Starke Lange Main Image
Annie Starke Lange

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has revealed that Annie Starke Lange has joined the Washington, D.C.-based trade organization as its VP of government affairs. In this role, Lange will focus on NCA’s public policy agenda for the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry. 

“Annie’s deep understanding of the policy landscape and experience in government affairs uniquely positions her to advance the confectionery industry’s standing with key stakeholders in a significant way,” noted NCA President and CEO John Downs. “As we look ahead to the issues shaping the future of chocolate and candy, Annie’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to our member companies, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Lange’s most recent role was senior director of federal affairs for the Washington, D.C.-based Beer Institute, where she worked on tax, trade, agricultural and nutrition policy. She previously held roles at the law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and worked on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. Lange is a graduate of the University of Vermont and received her Juris Doctor from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where she is licensed to practice law. 

NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in the category succeed.

 

