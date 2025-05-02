National Confectioners Association Hires VP of Government Affairs

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has revealed that Annie Starke Lange has joined the Washington, D.C.-based trade organization as its VP of government affairs. In this role, Lange will focus on NCA’s public policy agenda for the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry.

“Annie’s deep understanding of the policy landscape and experience in government affairs uniquely positions her to advance the confectionery industry’s standing with key stakeholders in a significant way,” noted NCA President and CEO John Downs. “As we look ahead to the issues shaping the future of chocolate and candy, Annie’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to our member companies, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”