National Confectioners Association Hires VP of Government Affairs
Annie Starke Lange has joined trade org from Beer Institute
Lange’s most recent role was senior director of federal affairs for the Washington, D.C.-based Beer Institute, where she worked on tax, trade, agricultural and nutrition policy. She previously held roles at the law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and worked on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. Lange is a graduate of the University of Vermont and received her Juris Doctor from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where she is licensed to practice law.
NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in the category succeed.