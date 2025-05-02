SpartanNash Opens 2025 Our Family Scholarships Program
Past recipients have led such initiatives as food drives, environmental restoration, youth mentorship and health care advocacy. Last year, scholarship winners across the United States showed the strong role that young leaders play in strengthening communities.
“I am so honored to have received this scholarship from Our Family,” said past scholarship recipient Nathan Sparshu. “It brings me a lot of happiness to know that this brand gives back to students like me so I can spend my time giving back to the various communities that I am a part of.”
Our Family is a flagship private brand distributed exclusively by SpartanNash.
With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.