SpartanNash Opens 2025 Our Family Scholarships Program

Food solutions company SpartanNash has launched its third annual Our Family Scholarship program, with the aim of awarding $5,000 scholarships to 15 students making a positive impact in their communities.

Open to shoppers and associates who live in one of the states served by SpartanNash through its company-operated stores or an independent grocer customer, the program recognizes and rewards those who model leadership, compassion and a deep commitment to service in their local areas. Students pursuing any kind of undergraduate, graduate or vocational education are eligible to apply.

“At SpartanNash, one of our Core Capabilities is People, and through the Our Family Scholarship program, we can support students who give generously of themselves to build stronger communities,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “These scholarships represent more than financial support — they’re a celebration of what unites us: compassion, dedication and a drive to make a difference.”

Applications for the 2025 Our Family Scholarship will be accepted through Aug. 31. Recipients will receive funding for use during the spring 2026 semester. The scholarship funds can be used at a broad range of accredited institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, trade schools, and other secondary education programs.