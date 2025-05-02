 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Opens 2025 Our Family Scholarships Program

Grants support students, bolster communities in company’s footprint
Bridget Goldschmidt
SpartanNash's Our Family Scholarship program recognizes and rewards those who model leadership, compassion and a deep commitment to service in their local areas.

Food solutions company SpartanNash has launched its third annual Our Family Scholarship program, with the aim of awarding $5,000 scholarships to 15 students making a positive impact in their communities. 

Open to shoppers and associates who live in one of the states served by SpartanNash through its company-operated stores or an independent grocer customer, the program recognizes and rewards those who model leadership, compassion and a deep commitment to service in their local areas. Students pursuing any kind of undergraduate, graduate or vocational education are eligible to apply.

“At SpartanNash, one of our Core Capabilities is People, and through the Our Family Scholarship program, we can support students who give generously of themselves to build stronger communities,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “These scholarships represent more than financial support — they’re a celebration of what unites us: compassion, dedication and a drive to make a difference.”

Applications for the 2025 Our Family Scholarship will be accepted through Aug. 31. Recipients will receive funding for use during the spring 2026 semester. The scholarship funds can be used at a broad range of accredited institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, trade schools, and other secondary education programs.

Past recipients have led such initiatives as food drives, environmental restoration, youth mentorship and health care advocacy. Last year, scholarship winners across the United States showed the strong role that young leaders play in strengthening communities.

“I am so honored to have received this scholarship from Our Family,” said past scholarship recipient Nathan Sparshu. “It brings me a lot of happiness to know that this brand gives back to students like me so I can spend my time giving back to the various communities that I am a part of.”

Our Family is a flagship private brand distributed exclusively by SpartanNash.

With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

