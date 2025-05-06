 Skip to main content

IGA Welcomes New Licensed Wholesaler Partner

Winkler can now distribute alliance’s Exclusive Brand products to indies
Thanks to a new partnership, Winkler Wholesale Grocers is able to offer participating retailers access to IGA’s programs for marketing, digital innovation, operations support, training and private label.

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has added Winkler Wholesale Grocers Inc. as a Licensed Distribution Center. Now an official member of the IGA network, Dale, Ind.-based Winkler is licensed to distribute IGA Exclusive Brand products to independent grocery stores across its service region and can access the full suite of IGA programs in support of its retailers. 

Family-owned and -operated for more than 100 years, Winkler is a full-line supplier supporting independently owned supermarkets, superettes and convenience stores. It services more than 400 retail accounts across Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, offering a comprehensive range of products, including groceries, fresh meat, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, candy, produce, HBC/GM, supplies, cigarettes and tobacco.

“Our mission at IGA has always been to empower independent retailers with the tools, branding and buying power they need to compete and thrive,” said Doug Fritsch, SVP of retail and business development at the Chicago-based alliance. “Winkler Wholesale Grocers brings deep-rooted experience, regional expertise and a genuine commitment to the independent retail community. We’re thrilled to welcome them into the IGA family.”

Thanks to the partnership, Winkler is able to offer participating retailers access to IGA’s programs for marketing, digital innovation, operations support, training and private label, all of which were developed to help local grocers succeed in a competitive landscape while maintaining their community ties.

“Joining IGA allows us to take our support of independent retailers to the next level,” noted Winkler President and CEO Josh Winkler. “With access to IGA’s Exclusive Brand products and their extensive suite of retailer programs, we’re excited to help our customers grow stronger, more competitive businesses — without compromising their independence or identity.”

The collaboration with Winkler enables IGA to grow its reach and impact, ensuring that more Midwest communities have access to quality independent retail options.

Founded in 1926, IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance consists of more than 7,500 stores globally, with operations in 46 states and 25-plus countries.

