IGA Welcomes New Licensed Wholesaler Partner

Thanks to the partnership, Winkler is able to offer participating retailers access to IGA’s programs for marketing, digital innovation, operations support, training and private label, all of which were developed to help local grocers succeed in a competitive landscape while maintaining their community ties.

“Joining IGA allows us to take our support of independent retailers to the next level,” noted Winkler President and CEO Josh Winkler. “With access to IGA’s Exclusive Brand products and their extensive suite of retailer programs, we’re excited to help our customers grow stronger, more competitive businesses — without compromising their independence or identity.”

The collaboration with Winkler enables IGA to grow its reach and impact, ensuring that more Midwest communities have access to quality independent retail options.

Founded in 1926, IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $43 billion annually. The alliance consists of more than 7,500 stores globally, with operations in 46 states and 25-plus countries.