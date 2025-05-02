Changes at the Top for Associated Grocers
Politz said he is ready to get to work and proud to step into this pivotal position. “I am honored to be able to continue to serve the independent retailers all along the Gulf Coast with a company that has meant so much to me personally,” he declared. “As we celebrate 75 years as a full-service grocery wholesaler, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined us: integrity, excellence, and a singular focus on the long-term success of the independent grocery retailer. I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue to innovate for the future to ensure that we remain the preferred wholesale distribution and support center for the independent grocery retailer.”
Founded in 1950, Associated Grocers currently has a membership of more than 200 independent retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.