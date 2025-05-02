 Skip to main content

Changes at the Top for Associated Grocers

Wholesaler taps David Politz as new president and CEO
Lynn Petrak
David Politz
Associated Grocers, Inc. has a new leader. The Baton Rouge, La.-based grocery wholesaler appointed David Politz to serve as president and CEO, making his interim tenure in that role permanent.

Politz is a company veteran, steadily moving up in roles of varying capacities since he joined in 1985 as a part-time associate in college. Before being named interim president in November 2024, he was SVP and chief information officer. He succeeded outgoing president Manard Lagasse, Jr., who left the organization for other opportunities. 

The fresh leadership comes as Associated Grocers gets read to celebrate its 75th anniversary. “The Associated Grocers board of directors is excited to appoint David Politz as our new president and CEO,” said board chair Daphne Lamendola. “His unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and forward-thinking leadership will continue to guide our company toward sustained growth and success.”

Politz said he is ready to get to work and proud to step into this pivotal position. “I am honored to be able to continue to serve the independent retailers all along the Gulf Coast with a company that has meant so much to me personally,” he declared. “As we celebrate 75 years as a full-service grocery wholesaler, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined us: integrity, excellence, and a singular focus on the long-term success of the independent grocery retailer. I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue to innovate for the future to ensure that we remain the preferred wholesale distribution and support center for the independent grocery retailer.”

Founded in 1950, Associated Grocers currently has a membership of more than 200 independent retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

