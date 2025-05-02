Changes at the Top for Associated Grocers

Associated Grocers, Inc. has a new leader. The Baton Rouge, La.-based grocery wholesaler appointed David Politz to serve as president and CEO, making his interim tenure in that role permanent.

Politz is a company veteran, steadily moving up in roles of varying capacities since he joined in 1985 as a part-time associate in college. Before being named interim president in November 2024, he was SVP and chief information officer. He succeeded outgoing president Manard Lagasse, Jr., who left the organization for other opportunities.

The fresh leadership comes as Associated Grocers gets read to celebrate its 75th anniversary. “The Associated Grocers board of directors is excited to appoint David Politz as our new president and CEO,” said board chair Daphne Lamendola. “His unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and forward-thinking leadership will continue to guide our company toward sustained growth and success.”