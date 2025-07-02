 Skip to main content

Allegiance Retail Services Appoints Board Members

Co-op also revealed tech team expansion, new private label at recent membership meeting
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Allegiance Members Meeting Pick & Prosper Rollout Main Image
Allegiance EVPs Samer Rahman and Donna Zambo flank President and COO Joseph Fantozzi, with VP Dean Holmquist at far right, during the Pick & Prosper private label line rollout.

At its Annual Membership Meeting, which took place June 25, retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services revealed the Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown board of directors for the 2025–26 fiscal year. Board appointments were as follows: 

  • Louis Scaduto Jr., Chairman
  • Jason Ferreira, Vice Chairman
  • Esmail Mobarak, Treasurer
  • John Estevez
  • Avi Kaner
  • Noah Katz
  • Michael Mignosi
  • Joseph Parisi
  • Adam Shapiro

Shapiro, who was newly appointed, fills the seat previously held by John “Jack” Shakoor, who declined to stand for re-election.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other highlights of the meeting – one of the organization’s largest gatherings in recent years, according to Allegiance – demonstrated the co-op’s forward momentum and growth over the past four years, with new members in attendance. Allegiance President and COO Joseph Fantozzi praised the current leadership as a “dream team” for the present and next decade of grocery. He also revealed the expansion of the cooperative’s technology team to better serve members with cutting-edge in-store and digital retail solutions.

[RELATED: Indies Prove Agile in Navigating Consumer Caution, Operational Issues]

Additionally, a new multi-product private label brand, Pick & Prosper, was unveiled to meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers. Consisting of such products as paper towels, cake mix, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, spaghetti sauce, ground coffee and lemonade, the brand will offer premium quality without a high price tag, in alignment with emerging grocery shopping trends.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, among them Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, and Shop n Bag, with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising services. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds