Allegiance Retail Services Appoints Board Members

Other highlights of the meeting – one of the organization’s largest gatherings in recent years, according to Allegiance – demonstrated the co-op’s forward momentum and growth over the past four years, with new members in attendance. Allegiance President and COO Joseph Fantozzi praised the current leadership as a “dream team” for the present and next decade of grocery. He also revealed the expansion of the cooperative’s technology team to better serve members with cutting-edge in-store and digital retail solutions.

Additionally, a new multi-product private label brand, Pick & Prosper, was unveiled to meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers. Consisting of such products as paper towels, cake mix, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, spaghetti sauce, ground coffee and lemonade, the brand will offer premium quality without a high price tag, in alignment with emerging grocery shopping trends.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, among them Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, and Shop n Bag, with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising services.