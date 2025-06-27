Indies Prove Agile in Navigating Consumer Caution, Operational Issues
“Fiscal year 2024 proved to be a story of contrasts,” said Robert Graybill, president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS, which offers a comprehensive suite of accounting, tax, finance and labor management solutions, as well as SaaS solutions and services. “Net profit edged up to 1.9%, led by larger operators. EBITDA, however, diverged — falling to 1.52% among single-store grocers while rising to 3.28% for multi-store and higher-volume operators. This highlights the continuing advantage of scale and operational efficiency.”
Sales grew 1.3% year over year, driven by a 2.2% gain among multi-store operators, versus a 0.8% dip for single-store grocers. E-commerce remained a modest force, at just 1% of total sales, but generated considerably larger average baskets: $105 online compared with $34 in-store.
The study also identified perimeter bakery as an emerging differentiator, with many independents employing seasonal items, in-store baking and signature products to boost customer engagement and drive margin.
Based on responses from 93 survey participants representing 626 store locations and incorporating financial benchmarks from FMS’ database of 507 independent grocers with 1,911 store locations, the study offers segmented insights by store count, region and sales volume.