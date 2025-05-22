Connecticut Grocery Store Closing After 40+ Years

Independent grocer Roberts Food Center is scheduled to close today, after more than 40 years of serving the local Madison, Conn., community.

“After months of contentious negotiations with the landlord, we were unable to reach an agreement on outstanding maintenance issues on the leased structure, which was causing major operational issues for the store,” owner Zach Fusco told Progressive Grocer. “We worked extremely hard to come to an amicable agreement with the landlord but were unable to do so. I am a third-generation grocer and grew up learning the business within the Madison, Conn., location and am extremely sad to be closing a store with a 42-year family legacy. We look forward to continuing to operate the Brookside Market location and work toward another location in the hopefully not so distant future.”

Fusco told local news station News8 that there was an issue causing humidity and mold to accumulate between the drop ceiling and roof of the building, and that replacing some of the drop ceiling last year cost $100,000, while fixing the whole problem could cost up to $300,000.