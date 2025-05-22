Connecticut Grocery Store Closing After 40+ Years

Specialty cheeses at Robert's Food Center
News8 also reported that there are ongoing lawsuits between Robert’s Food Center, which is responsible for the interior of the store, and the landlord, North Madison Associates, which is in charge of the roof and structure, citing court records.
Ahead of the closing, the grocer has been offering shoppers 25% off retail prices of all grocery, dairy and frozen food products.
In 2022, Fusco was featured among Progressive Grocer’s GenNext honorees. The program recognizes emerging grocery industry leaders under the age of 40. Fusco was nominated for the honor by his father, Robert, who noted that the younger Fusco’s leadership “shows on a daily basis his fun, engaged, hands-on management style; exacting standards; and true passion for the supermarket industry, which is contagious to all team members around him.”
Brookside Market, which Zach Fusco developed and built amid the pandemic, is located in South Glastonbury, Conn.