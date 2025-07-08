Hershey Names New President and CEO

There’s a new leader at the top of The Hershey Co. The legacy candy maker announced that its board of directors appointed Kirk Tanner to succeed Michele Buck as president and CEO.

Tanner will step into his new role on Aug. 18. Buck is officially retiring at the end of the calendar year and will work with Tanner during a brief transition process.

Tanner is a 30-year veteran of PepsiCo. He moved up the ranks to achieve a lead position as CEO of PepsiCo Beverage North America, driving growth and profitability and lead a portfolio transformation. He joins Hershey from his latest position as president and CEO of The Wendy’s Co.

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," declared Mary Kay Haben, lead independent director and chair of the CEO search committee. "With a track record of driving growth in complex global businesses, Kirk brings a focused, results-driven mindset. His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A and innovation — combined with public company CEO and board roles — makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future. Kirk is a strong leader, earning followership at every level and is committed to engaging with employees, the community and stockholders to advance Hershey's ambition to be a Leading Snacking Powerhouse and to deliver long-term, sustainable growth."