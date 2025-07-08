 Skip to main content

Hershey Names New President and CEO

Longtime PepsiCo exec and current Wendy’s leader Kirk Tanner tapped to succeed the retiring Michele Buck
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
kirk tanner
Kirk Tanner

There’s a new leader at the top of The Hershey Co. The legacy candy maker announced that its board of directors appointed Kirk Tanner to succeed Michele Buck as president and CEO.

Tanner will step into his new role on Aug. 18. Buck is officially retiring at the end of the calendar year and will work with Tanner during a brief transition process.

[RELATED: Krasdale Foods Makes Executive Moves]

Tanner is a 30-year veteran of PepsiCo. He moved up the ranks to achieve a lead position as CEO of PepsiCo Beverage North America, driving growth and profitability and lead a portfolio transformation. He joins Hershey from his latest position as president and CEO of The Wendy’s Co. 

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," declared Mary Kay Haben, lead independent director and chair of the CEO search committee. "With a track record of driving growth in complex global businesses, Kirk brings a focused, results-driven mindset. His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A and innovation — combined with public company CEO and board roles — makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future. Kirk is a strong leader, earning followership at every level and is committed to engaging with employees, the community and stockholders to advance Hershey's ambition to be a Leading Snacking Powerhouse and to deliver long-term, sustainable growth."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Haben also thanked Buck for her leadership. “Michele architected and championed Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth. The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future,” she said.

Tanner said he is eager to steer the iconic CPG. "Throughout my career, I've remained focused on the three pillars that drive success: understanding and delighting consumers, building strong partnerships with customers and investing in colleagues. This commitment to the three Cs will continue to guide our strategic decisions and fuel the growth of Hershey's iconic brands –– all while having fun with our employees and customers,” he declared. “Leading Hershey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference with loved brands, and I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors and the entire team to advance our Leading Snacking Powerhouse ambition." 

Added Buck: "I am thrilled to see Kirk step into the role and look forward to working closely to help him onboard as he makes the transition to Hershey. Leading this business and having the privilege to work with such an exceptional team to transform Hershey into a multi-category snacking leader — building one of the industry's most robust portfolios and the capabilities to drive current and future growth — has been the greatest honor of my career."

The Hershey, Pa.-based company will report its second quarter earnings on July 30.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds