Hershey Names New President and CEO
Haben also thanked Buck for her leadership. “Michele architected and championed Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth. The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future,” she said.
Tanner said he is eager to steer the iconic CPG. "Throughout my career, I've remained focused on the three pillars that drive success: understanding and delighting consumers, building strong partnerships with customers and investing in colleagues. This commitment to the three Cs will continue to guide our strategic decisions and fuel the growth of Hershey's iconic brands –– all while having fun with our employees and customers,” he declared. “Leading Hershey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference with loved brands, and I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors and the entire team to advance our Leading Snacking Powerhouse ambition."
Added Buck: "I am thrilled to see Kirk step into the role and look forward to working closely to help him onboard as he makes the transition to Hershey. Leading this business and having the privilege to work with such an exceptional team to transform Hershey into a multi-category snacking leader — building one of the industry's most robust portfolios and the capabilities to drive current and future growth — has been the greatest honor of my career."
The Hershey, Pa.-based company will report its second quarter earnings on July 30.