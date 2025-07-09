 Skip to main content

Acme Smoked Fish Names New CEO

Family-owned company promotes Rob Snyder, as current CEO Eduardo Carbajosa set to retire
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Eduardo Carbajosa is retiring from Acme Fish Corp. at the end of this year. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)

There are some changes at the top of Acme Smoked Fish Corp. Current CEO Eduardo Carbajosa is retiring at the end of this year and will be succeeded by Rob Snyder.

Following a nearly six-month transition period, Synder will officially step into the leadership role on Jan. 1, 2026 upon Carbajosa’s exit.

Carbajosa was promoted from CFO to president in 2020 and later elevated to CEO in January 2024. Since joining Acme in 2007, he guided the company through a significant growth period.

“We are incredibly grateful to Eduardo for his strategic leadership and dedication over the years,” said David Caslow, chairman and a member of the founding family. “He has helped guide Acme through meaningful growth and positioned the company for a strong future. As we look ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome Rob as our next CEO. His values, industry knowledge, and people-first leadership style make him the ideal person to lead us into the next chapter.”

Rob Snyder
Current head people officer Rob Snyder will take the reins of Acme at the start of 2026. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)

Snyder moves into the top role from his current position as chief people and sustainability officer. His background includes more than 20 years of experience across seafood, sustainability and organizational development. 

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time in Acme's history, and I want to thank the Caslow family for this opportunity," Snyder remarked. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation that Eduardo established, and to draw on the culture and passion of teammates across Acme as we continue growing the most respected ready-to-eat seafood company in the world."

Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., Acme is a family-owned and operated smoked fish company. In addition to its New York base, the company also smokes fish at facilities in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile and Denmark.

