Acme Smoked Fish Names New CEO

Eduardo Carbajosa is retiring from Acme Fish Corp. at the end of this year. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)

There are some changes at the top of Acme Smoked Fish Corp. Current CEO Eduardo Carbajosa is retiring at the end of this year and will be succeeded by Rob Snyder.

Following a nearly six-month transition period, Synder will officially step into the leadership role on Jan. 1, 2026 upon Carbajosa’s exit.

Carbajosa was promoted from CFO to president in 2020 and later elevated to CEO in January 2024. Since joining Acme in 2007, he guided the company through a significant growth period.

“We are incredibly grateful to Eduardo for his strategic leadership and dedication over the years,” said David Caslow, chairman and a member of the founding family. “He has helped guide Acme through meaningful growth and positioned the company for a strong future. As we look ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome Rob as our next CEO. His values, industry knowledge, and people-first leadership style make him the ideal person to lead us into the next chapter.”