Acme Smoked Fish Names New CEO

Current head people officer Rob Snyder will take the reins of Acme at the start of 2026. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)
Snyder moves into the top role from his current position as chief people and sustainability officer. His background includes more than 20 years of experience across seafood, sustainability and organizational development.
"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time in Acme's history, and I want to thank the Caslow family for this opportunity," Snyder remarked. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation that Eduardo established, and to draw on the culture and passion of teammates across Acme as we continue growing the most respected ready-to-eat seafood company in the world."
Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., Acme is a family-owned and operated smoked fish company. In addition to its New York base, the company also smokes fish at facilities in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile and Denmark.