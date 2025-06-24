The Latest Frontier of Fish

To find out the latest developments at Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) – and what those mean for retailers and consumers – Progressive Grocer reached out to Mike Kraft, executive director at Certified Seafood International (CSI), with which ASMI has embarked on a new partnership, and Amy Dukes, head of retail at ASMI. Their comments have been edited for length and clarity.

Progressive Grocer: Talk about ASMI’s new Certified Seafood International (CSI) program. What does this mean for the products ASMI offers?

Mike Kraft: CSI was formally announced in April, just ahead of the Barcelona Global Seafood Expo – providing a wonderful opportunity to showcase and educate harvesters, brands and retailers about the program. CSI offers a new choice in global wild-capture seafood certification. While ASMI has been a longtime and strong supporter of the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) program, the predecessor of CSI, CSI is not an ASMI-run program.

[RELATED: Erewhon Now Carries ASC-Labeled Rainbow Trout]

The Alaska RFM program has now rolled into CSI in a natural next step that allows for broader adoption of the standard beyond the United States, where it has grown market presence. The CSI program carries forward many of RFM’s strengths. The Fisheries Standard will continue to be based on the UN FAO documents and guidelines, focusing on well-managed fisheries, and it continues to offer the ability to highlight harvest origin on the logo – a valuable feature for places like Alaska that have built strong brand equity with consumers.

CSI is committed to delivering credible Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI)-Benchmarked assurance at a reasonable cost. The program builds on the strong foundation that ASMI helped create, and ASMI continues to support CSI and its mission to promote responsible seafood around the world.

PG: How will the program manifest in consumer-facing venues such as retail stores?

MK: CSI offers a logo that signals the product comes from a CSI-certified, responsibly managed fishery. It also allows for the harvest origin to be included, which is especially important for regions like Alaska that have built strong connections with consumers around place of origin.

The CSI logo helps give buyers and shoppers added confidence that their seafood was sourced responsibly. We are also excited about the CSI website (https://csicertified.org/) and our fishery landing pages, which provide basic information about the aspects of the certified fisheries – with an option to dive deeper for those interested in doing so.