The Latest Frontier of Fish

PG: How does this program tie into ASMI’s longtime commitment to sustainability?
MK: CSI is completely consistent with, and in some ways the embodiment of, ASMI’s longtime commitment to sustainability. In helping to originally establish the RFM program, ASMI recognized early on the importance of offering choice in certification. Today, with certification often a requirement in many regions, providing that choice to harvesters and the market is more important than ever.
CSI’s focus on certifying responsibly managed fisheries in line with UN FAO guidelines mirrors how Alaska has always managed and cared for its fisheries. Alaska’s dedication to sustainability is how they continually supply the world with healthy and delicious Alaska seafood for generations to come.
That commitment goes beyond sound fisheries management – it also means protecting the environment and preserving the purity and majesty of this last wild frontier.
Since statehood in 1959, it has been mandated by the Alaska state constitution that fisheries must be maintained on the sustained-yield principle. It is because of this constitutional mandate, a comprehensive fisheries management platform and the proven track record that Alaska is recognized as a model of sustainability for the world.
PG: Please discuss your latest retail promotions – where and when, and with which retailers.
Amy Dukes: Our most recent retail promotions included successful Lent campaigns executed at Super 1, QFC and Albertsons. These initiatives, running through the recent Lent season, featured a diverse array of Alaska seafood species, including Alaska Sablefish, Pacific Cod, pink and sockeye salmon, halibut, and surimi. To drive engagement and sales, we utilized a multifaceted approach, incorporating seafood sales contests, prominent features in both weekly and monthly print and digital ads, and strategic placement of in-store point-of-sale (POS) materials.
PG: What were the aims of these campaigns, and what were the results?
AD: The primary aim of these campaigns was to capitalize on key seasonal demand, increase consumer awareness and preference for Alaska seafood, and ultimately drive sales volume across participating retailers. For the recently completed Lent promotions, we observed significant upward sales trends. Specifically, these campaigns generated a sales lift ranging from 5.5% to 45% when compared to previous performance.