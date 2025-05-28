Why This South American Country's Salmon Stands Apart

Many regions of the world produce salmon, but the South American country of Chile has a special story to tell. Progressive Grocer met with Ricardo García Holtz, president/chair of the Chilean Salmon Marketing Council (CSMC), as well as president and CEO of Chilean seafood company Camanchaca, to discover just what sets this nation’s salmon apart.

Progressive Grocer: What are the origins of and differentiating factors for Chilean salmon?

Ricardo García Holtz: Chilean salmon farming began in the 1980s as a public-private initiative to develop a new industry in the pristine waters of southern Chile. Chilean Patagonia — renowned for its fjords, archipelagos and sheltered inland seas — offers a uniquely favorable environment. The convergence of the cold Humboldt Current from Antarctica and the warmer tropical waters from the north create ideal farming conditions: temperate waters year-round and natural protection from oceanic storms.

These geographic and oceanographic advantages are comparable only to Norway and have allowed Chile to become one of the world’s leading salmon producers. Over time, Chile’s slightly warmer waters have enabled faster fish growth, supporting a competitive edge in global markets. Today, the industry is a cornerstone of economic development in the Los Lagos and Aysén regions, supplying high-quality, nutritious protein to major markets such as the United States, Brazil and across Asia.