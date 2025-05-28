Why This South American Country's Salmon Stands Apart

Chile’s scale and expertise enable it to deliver a reliable, premium product year-round to U.S. retailers and consumers.
PG: What sorts of results have U.S. retailers seen from previous promotions of Chilean salmon?
RGH: Time and again, we’ve seen that even a small promotional effort — like a temporary price reduction — can lead to a significant increase in demand. Chilean salmon is already a preferred option for many consumers, so when the value is emphasized, sales respond quickly and positively.
These results have been consistent across major retailers nationwide, showing that American shoppers are eager to buy more salmon when given the right message and incentive.
PG: How does the CSMC keep upping the ante on promotions to ensure success?
RGH: Our focus is on building long-term brand equity by reinforcing three key messages: origin, sustainability and ease of preparation. We work closely with retailers to develop in-store and digital content that demystifies seafood and empowers consumers to cook salmon confidently.
[RELATED: How to Land More Seafood Sales]
One of the biggest barriers to seafood consumption is uncertainty in the kitchen. When we help overcome that, we unlock tremendous growth potential.
PG: What types of salmon products are popular in the United States, and how does Chilean salmon meet those needs?
RGH: Fresh fillets and portions remain the most popular formats, driven by their versatility and freshness. However, we’re seeing strong growth in ready-to-eat options, meal kits and single-serve portions — ideal for busy consumers or smaller households.
Chilean salmon is uniquely positioned to meet this evolving demand. Our production scale and quality standards ensure that we can offer a broad range of formats while maintaining freshness, taste and nutritional value.
PG: What’s next for the Chilean salmon industry?
RGH: The future is focused on innovation and continuous improvement. Hundreds of initiatives are underway across farms and processing facilities to enhance sustainability, animal welfare, and operational efficiency.
Our goal is to bring to American dinner tables a protein that not only tastes great, but also reflects the values of health, responsibility and environmental care. Chilean salmon is not just a product — it’s a commitment to doing things right, for today and for future generations.