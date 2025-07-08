Hannaford Regional Manager Named President of National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
“We’re incredibly proud of Brad and his unwavering commitment to public health,” said Wendy Boynton, director of pharmacy operations at Hannaford. “I’m confident he’ll represent Maine and the pharmacy profession with integrity, vision and a strong commitment to advancing patient care on a national level.”
Hamilton is the recipient of several accolades in his field, including the 2022 Bowl of Hygeia Award from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation and the Maine Pharmacy Association and the 2021 Excellence in Pharmacy Award from the University of New England School of Pharmacy. He also received Hannaford’s Retail Operations Honorary Backpack Award in 2014 for his commitment to the company’s pharmacy operations.
As Hannaford’s regional pharmacy operations manager, Hamilton oversees Hannaford pharmacies throughout Maine.
