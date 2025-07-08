Hannaford Regional Manager Named President of National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

A longtime Hannaford Supermarkets pharmacist is now the first-ever representative from Maine to become president of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Brad Hamilton, who has been with northeastern grocer for more than 20 years and is currently its regional pharmacy operations manager, was elected by state board of pharmacy representatives from across the United States at the Mount Prospect, Ill.-based organization’s annual meeting in May. In this role, he will oversee the NABP’s work of supporting and advocating on behalf of its member boards of pharmacy nationwide to protect public health through innovative programs and services.

“It’s a true privilege to be selected to lead those on the front lines of public health, not only in our region, but across the country,” noted Hamilton. “Since my early days as a Hannaford pharmacist in Jay, Maine, I’ve gained a profound respect for the vital role local pharmacists play in helping to ensure our communities are healthy and thriving.”

Along with his new appointment, Hamilton continues to serve on the Maine Board of Pharmacy, of which he has been a member for more than a decade, including terms as both president and VP. In 2018, he became the first Mainer in more than a century to be elected to the NABP Executive Committee. In that role, he worked with various task forces to advance pharmacy technician education and practices, expand international membership and shape regulatory policy grounded in standards of care.