Hannaford Regional Manager Named President of National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

Brad Hamilton is 1st representative from Maine to lead the national organization
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford Brad Hamilton Main Image
Brad Hamilton, flanked by Wendy Boynton (left), director of pharmacy operations at Hannaford Supermarkets, and Audrey Wentworth, Hannaford’s manager of pharmacy health services, after being elected NAPB president

A longtime Hannaford Supermarkets pharmacist is now the first-ever representative from Maine to become president of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Brad Hamilton, who has been with northeastern grocer for more than 20 years and is currently its regional pharmacy operations manager, was elected by state board of pharmacy representatives from across the United States at the Mount Prospect, Ill.-based organization’s annual meeting in May. In this role, he will oversee the NABP’s work of supporting and advocating on behalf of its member boards of pharmacy nationwide to protect public health through innovative programs and services. 

“It’s a true privilege to be selected to lead those on the front lines of public health, not only in our region, but across the country,” noted Hamilton. “Since my early days as a Hannaford pharmacist in Jay, Maine, I’ve gained a profound respect for the vital role local pharmacists play in helping to ensure our communities are healthy and thriving.” 

Along with his new appointment, Hamilton continues to serve on the Maine Board of Pharmacy, of which he has been a member for more than a decade, including terms as both president and VP. In 2018, he became the first Mainer in more than a century to be elected to the NABP Executive Committee. In that role, he worked with various task forces to advance pharmacy technician education and practices, expand international membership and shape regulatory policy grounded in standards of care. 

“We’re incredibly proud of Brad and his unwavering commitment to public health,” said Wendy Boynton, director of pharmacy operations at Hannaford. “I’m confident he’ll represent Maine and the pharmacy profession with integrity, vision and a strong commitment to advancing patient care on a national level.” 

Hamilton is the recipient of several accolades in his field, including the 2022 Bowl of Hygeia Award from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation and the Maine Pharmacy Association and the 2021 Excellence in Pharmacy Award from the University of New England School of Pharmacy. He also received Hannaford’s Retail Operations Honorary Backpack Award in 2014 for his commitment to the company’s pharmacy operations.

As Hannaford’s regional pharmacy operations manager, Hamilton oversees Hannaford pharmacies throughout Maine.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

