Marc’s Helps Expand OTC, Grocery and Pharmacy Access in Ohio

Ohio discount grocery and pharmacy chain Marc’s has teamed up with health care fintech and supplemental-benefits platform NationsBenefits to enable eligible health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Flex Card — powered by the vendor’s real-time Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) — at all Marc’s locations. The partnership allows NationsBenefits to scale its food-as-medicine initiatives, bringing fresh, nutritious groceries and key pharmacy services directly to neighborhoods and making healthy living more accessible.

“At NationsBenefits, we believe food is a crucial component of whole-person care,” noted Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “By partnering with Marc’s — known for its fresh fruits and vegetables and community-centered spirit — we are removing barriers to healthy choices. Now members can use their Flex Card seamlessly at Marc’s stores to purchase nourishing foods and pick up over-the-counter essentials without any extra steps.”

[RELATED: Walmart Adds Digital Service for Medicare Advantage Customers]

The integration at Marc’s deploys proprietary BAS technology to simplify benefit adjudication and improve personalized care at the point of sale. Similarly, to ensure that customers have easy access to healthy foods and products, NationsBenefits and Marc’s are enabling shoppers to make informed nutrition and wellness decisions through the following offerings: