Marc’s Helps Expand OTC, Grocery and Pharmacy Access in Ohio
When shoppers present their Flex Card at Marc’s register, BAS instantly verifies benefit eligibility and applies allowances for grocery, OTC or pharmacy items, eliminating the need for manual claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. Each transaction also generates anonymized, ZIP code-level data, giving health plans insights into shopping and usage patterns. These analytics result in smarter benefit design, optimized rewards and incentives, and a better understanding of social determinants of health at the community level.
According to the companies, the partnership shows how fintech and grocery retail can work together to close care gaps, advance health equity and offer meaningful wellness opportunities at retail.
Locally owned and operated, Cleveland, Ohio-based Marc’s serves communities throughout Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Columbus, Ohio, with 60-plus locations. The retailer offers meat, produce, deli meats, cheeses, dairy and prepared foods, along with frozen foods, pantry staples, household, health and beauty, pet supplies and more. Marc’s also carries a huge selection of national and budget-friendly brands, its own Marc’s brand and local favorites.