Meijer Widens Efforts to Address Health Care Needs of Rural and Senior Residents
“At Meijer, we are committed to delivering services and products that enhance the well-being of our customers and communities. This includes rural areas that experience limited access to health care and healthy foods,” said Jackie Morse, group VP for Meijer Pharmacy & Health. “Through our partnership with Homeward, we are enhancing care coordination for rural Michiganders, helping them navigate health care services, access the support they need, and address key social determinants of health. By fostering better collaboration between patients and health care providers, this partnership ensures patients receive high quality, coordinated care.”
Homeward’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, said that the organization is proud to partner with the family-owned retailer with deep local ties. “Grocers and pharmacies are among the most frequented and trusted places in rural areas, and our partnership will make care delivery and support more convenient and accessible across rural Michigan,” she said. “This partnership underscores Homeward’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of each community by building tailored care models that make it easier for people to access the quality care they need to get and stay healthy.”
By meeting people where they live and shop, this collaboration helps bridge critical gaps in care, ensuring rural Michiganders receive the support they need to lead healthier lives.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.