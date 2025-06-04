Meijer Widens Efforts to Address Health Care Needs of Rural and Senior Residents

Midwest grocer Meijer, which has regularly launched programs and partnerships focused on optimizing health and wellness, announced another collaboration aimed at expanding access to quality health care. Meijer is working with Homeward, a technology-enabled rural health platform that helps residents in rural areas who are facing significant health and economic disparities compared to those living in urban areas.

Meijer and Homeward’s efforts focus on broadening accessibility to health care for seniors and others across Michigan and its rural areas. Through this partnership, eligible Meijer pharmacy customers will gain access to comprehensive health management support, including help with coordinating preventive care, simplifying medication access, and addressing social factors that impact their overall well-being. The Homeward Navigation platform will leverage advanced analytics to connect eligible seniors to the right care and local resources.

The program will have comprehensive reach in the state. Many Homeward members in Michigan already frequent Meijer pharmacies. In addition to Meijer’s established footprint in rural counties of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, all 43 Lower Peninsula counties served by Homeward have a Meijer pharmacy either within the county or in an adjacent county.