45K+ SoCal Grocery Workers Vote to Ratify New Contract
The contract went into effect immediately for more than 45,000 grocery workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations across Southern California.
Workers’ separate contracts with Ralphs and Albertsons expired on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Meanwhile, workers at Stater Bros., Gelson’s, Super A and El Super stores in Southern California are in the midst of negotiating similar terms with their employers.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century. Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100.
Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada and is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America.