45K+ SoCal Grocery Workers Vote to Ratify New Contract

A new labor contract has gone into effect for more than 45,000 grocery workers at Ralphs (pictured), Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations across Southern California.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 have voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Kroger banner Ralphs and Albertsons’ banners Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. The contract was hammered out after months of negotiations and the active involvement of thousands of Southern California grocery workers. The vote comes after a tentative agreement was reached earlier this month.

Following the vote on Friday, July 11, the six UFCW locals issued the following statement:

“The journey to contract ratification saw a record turnout of grocery workers, customers and community members, all fighting for the same thing – better stores, better lives, better communities. They fought to ensure that grocery workers could feed their own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. They also fought for more staffing to improve the customer experience at their stores.

“Their fight took to the streets where they organized numerous rallies and marches that showed their power. It took to their stores where they stood up and demonstrated their unity by signing petitions and wearing buttons. Grocery workers also joined with customers in the fight for better staffing, talking to over 3,000 customers about their shopping experiences and sharing their feedback with these companies that can afford to do better. These actions built the strength needed to reach this agreement. Only by rising up together were grocery workers able to make a change in their workplaces that will benefit all grocery workers and customers in the future.”

Key provisions of the agreement include: