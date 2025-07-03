California Kroger, Albertsons Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract

The grocery workers who would be covered by a new tentative contract are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores across Central and Southern California.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442, collectively representing 45,000-plus California grocery workers, have reached a tentative agreement providing higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, staffing and more.

A statement from the UFCW Kroger and Albertsons Grocery Workers Rising Bargaining Committee noted in part: “We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”

[RELATED: Food Lion Exec Spills Secrets of Attracting Top Talent]

According to the locals, further details of the tentative agreement will be shared only with union members in future meetings. Following the vote, the results will be tallied, verified and shared with members. Vote results and more information about the contract will be made public after the members have had the opportunity to review and vote on it.

The grocery workers who would be covered by the contract are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores across Central and Southern California. Workers’ separate contracts with Ralphs and Albertsons expired this past March. Employees at Southern California Stater Bros. stores are currently negotiating similar terms with their employer.