SoCal Grocery Workers Authorize Strike

Workers at Ralphs stores in Southern California are among the unionized grocery workers who could go on strike this summer.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local unions representing 45,000 grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations across Southern California have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining team to call for an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike in response to alleged labor violations during contract negotiations. The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. are the parent companies of Ralphs, Vons, and Pavilions grocery stores.

“Our message is clear: We are fed up with these corporations’ union-busting tactics designed to intimidate us and prevent us from getting the fair contract that we’ve earned and deserve,” noted the bargaining committee for UFCW Locals 324 and 770 in a statement. “For four months, we’ve negotiated with Kroger and Albertsons, offering solutions to the staff shortage crisis that hurts store operations, working conditions and customer service. The companies have dismissed our proposals and claimed that our concerns were ‘anecdotal,’ downplaying the real challenges we and our customers face daily.

“At the same time, the companies have broken labor laws by engaging in unlawful surveillance, interrogation of members at actions, threats and retaliation for union activity. This is unacceptable.

“We’re at the breaking point. We are disrespected, overworked and undervalued by Kroger and Albertsons. We’re tired of asking these corporations to invest in their workers and customers, only to see no results. We’re tired of asking the companies to respect our labor rights and seeing our co-workers intimidated.

“This strike authorization vote means that we expect the companies to return to the bargaining table, negotiate a deal that works for everyone and desist from their unlawful tactics before we walk out and hit the picket lines.”

The locals also cited a recent Consumer Reports investigation finding that Kroger was overcharging customers by 18.4%.