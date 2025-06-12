SoCal Grocery Workers Authorize Strike
The ULP strike authorization votes took place in the first two weeks of June. Negotiations are slated to resume on June 25, 26 and 27.
Additionally, tens of thousands of additional union grocery workers across the United States who are employed by Kroger and Albertsons voted to authorize a strike last week, meaning that as many as 100,000 grocery workers could strike at the same time. If that were to happen, “it could create the largest grocery strike in modern history, and a major labor disruption for two of the nation’s largest grocery chains this summer, their busiest season of the year,” according to the Southern California locals.
Grocery Workers Rising is a group consisting of 65,000 Southern California grocery workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., Gelson’s and Super A stores. Their contracts expired on Sunday, March 2. These workers are fighting for living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension, and more staffing and better working conditions for a better customer experience. The group is planning a week of practice strikes starting Monday, June 16 and a rally on June 20 in Long Beach, Calif., from 12-2 p.m.
In other labor news, after an unfruitful negotiating session, the all-worker bargaining committee for the Safeway/Albertsons grocery store workers in Colorado who also voted to authorize a strike have decided to give the required 72-hour notice to Safeway/Albertsons for the termination of the current extension agreement, enabling a strike to take place as early as Sunday morning.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century.
Locals 324 and 770 are affiliated with Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada and is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America.