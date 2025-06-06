Colorado Albertsons and Safeway Workers Vote in Favor of Strike

Over the past two weeks, UFCW Local 7 grocery store workers across Colorado have voted to authorize another round of strikes at Albertsons and Safeway stores. For the last nine months, these workers, along with grocery store workers in Washington state and California, have been in negotiations to end what they call a “chronic understaffing crisis” at grocery giants Albertsons Cos. and The Kroger Co., whose proposed merger ultimately failed. The union cited workers’ opposition as “a critical part of a two-year effort that successfully blocked” the deal.

In Colorado, Safeway and Albertsons workers in metro Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Conifer, Evergreen, Fountain, Grand Junction, Idaho Springs, Parker, Pueblo, Salida, Steamboat Springs and Vail voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, alleging such unfair labor practices (ULP) as disregarding a signed agreement for retroactive pay and benefit increases and offering only increases instead.

“At the bargaining table, this employer is holding hands with [Kroger banners] King Soopers and City Market to propose major cuts to workers’ health care benefits, and to threaten the financial security of our pension beneficiaries on fixed incomes, while continuing to reject meaningful efforts to address chronic understaffing in stores,” noted Kim Cordova, president of Denver-based Local 7. “On top of the concessionary proposals at the negotiating table, Safeway and Albertsons have gone back on their agreements.”

