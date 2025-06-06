Colorado Albertsons and Safeway Workers Vote in Favor of Strike
UFCW local alleges unfair labor practices
Colorado workers’ union contracts originally expired in January, and grocery store workers from Local 7 working at King Soopers stores staged a nearly two-week ULP strike in February.
When contacted by Progressive Grocer, Albertsons sent the following statement:
“Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7, and we have contract extensions in place while we do so. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities.”
Local 7, the largest private-sector union in Colorado, is affiliated with Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada and is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America.