Florida UNFI Workers Join Teamsters

More than 230 warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Pompano Beach, Fla., and Miami have voted to join Teamsters Local 769, citing their desire for higher wages, improved benefits and safer working conditions.

“We joined the Teamsters because we need the protection of a strong, enforceable union contract,” explained Roderick Jackson, a warehouse worker at UNFI and a new member of Local 769. “We’ve seen what our co-workers at other UNFI locations have won as Teamsters, and we’re ready to fight for the same.”

Since 2022, more than 3,000 UNFI workers have joined the Teamsters. This marks 19 consecutive successful organizing drives, the most recent one in Lancaster, Texas.

“We’re proud to welcome these hardworking new members into the Local 769 family,” said Josh Zivalich, president of North Miami, Fla.-based Local 769. “They stood up for a voice on the job, and we’re ready to help them achieve a first contract that mirrors the gains already secured by UNFI Teamsters in Florida and across the country.”