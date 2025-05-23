Florida UNFI Workers Join Teamsters
Teamsters at UNFI facilities in Florida, Georgia and Illinois recently ratified first contracts that included an $8-an-hour-raise, Teamsters health care, a defined benefit pension plan, seniority protections and additional paid time off.
“UNFI workers are done being pushed around. They’re fighting back and raising standards nationwide,” added Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. “Over 65 percent of UNFI’s workforce is now represented by the Teamsters. We’re not stopping until we organize the rest. Every UNFI worker deserves a strong Teamsters contract and the protections that come with it.”
When contacted by Progressive Grocer, UNFI provided the following statement: “UNFI offers competitive pay and benefits and safe working conditions to all associates. Where our associates are represented, UNFI maintains constructive relationships with those unions, and we bargain in good faith to reach agreements that are fair to both sides. In these agreements, we address wages and benefits, other terms and conditions of employment, and the need for operating flexibility to satisfy customer demands regarding the delivery of our products.”
Founded in 1903, the Washington, D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
One of the largest publicly traded wholesale distributors of health and specialty food in North America, Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.