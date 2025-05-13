Teamsters at Albertsons Vote to Authorize Strike

Albertsons Cos. said that it's committed to productive discussions with Teamsters Local 745.

Ninety-plus drivers at Albertsons Cos. in Texas, represented by Teamsters Local 745, have voted by a more than 97% margin to authorize a strike in response to what the union called the company's refusal to offer a fair contract.

Local 745 argued that Albertsons management is pushing to include contract language that would allow the use of autonomous trucks to replace human drivers — thereby “putting jobs, families and public safety at risk.”

According to the workers, they're demanding the same fair wages, pension and job protections that Teamsters at Albertsons locations across the country already receive.

Albertsons Cos. provided the following statement to Progressive Grocer: “At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to productive discussions with Teamsters Local 745. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers and allows our company to remain competitive.”

