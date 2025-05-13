 Skip to main content

Teamsters at Albertsons Vote to Authorize Strike

Dallas-based Local 745 says it's fighting for fair contract with protections against autonomous trucks
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lafayette, LA, USA - February 13, 2022: An Albertsons supermarket store in Lafayette, LA, USA. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is an American grocery company. ; Shutterstock ID 2205164859
Albertsons Cos. said that it's committed to productive discussions with Teamsters Local 745.

Ninety-plus drivers at Albertsons Cos. in Texas, represented by Teamsters Local 745, have voted by a more than 97% margin to authorize a strike in response to what the union called the company's refusal to offer a fair contract. 

Local 745 argued that Albertsons management is pushing to include contract language that would allow the use of autonomous trucks to replace human drivers — thereby “putting jobs, families and public safety at risk.”

According to the workers, they're demanding the same fair wages, pension and job protections that Teamsters at Albertsons locations across the country already receive.

Albertsons Cos. provided the following statement to Progressive Grocer: “At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to productive discussions with Teamsters Local 745. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers and allows our company to remain competitive.”

"Striking is the last thing any of us want, but if the company won't offer us a fair deal, we're ready to do whatever it takes," said Kenneth Starnes, a driver at Albertsons and a member of Local 745. "This is about our future, our families, and our safety. We won't back down."

The Teamsters represent hundreds of workers at Albertsons nationwide. Local 745's strike authorization allows the union to call a work stoppage at any time, and picket lines could be extended across the country.

The Washington D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. 

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

