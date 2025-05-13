Teamsters at Albertsons Vote to Authorize Strike
"Striking is the last thing any of us want, but if the company won't offer us a fair deal, we're ready to do whatever it takes," said Kenneth Starnes, a driver at Albertsons and a member of Local 745. "This is about our future, our families, and our safety. We won't back down."
The Teamsters represent hundreds of workers at Albertsons nationwide. Local 745's strike authorization allows the union to call a work stoppage at any time, and picket lines could be extended across the country.
The Washington D.C.-based International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.