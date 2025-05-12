Badger Technologies' Autonomous Robot Enables New Digital Teammate Solution

Badger Technologies has launched its new Digital Teammate solution platform. The platform is powered by the company's multipurpose, next-generation autonomous robot, with capabilities that enhance employee productivity through mobile data and analytics, computer vision, and AI.

The Digital Teammate solution combines the power of software and hardware to support a retailer's existing workforce with improved inventory management capabilities, planogram compliance, hazard detection, pricing accuracy and security monitoring.

[RELATED: GroceryTech 2025 to Demystify AI and Computer Vision]

The platform complements Badger Technologies’ existing solutions by incorporating RFID detection, enabling advertising through retail media networks, and expanding the company’s data and analytics platform. Through the mobile app, teammates, from associates to the c-suite, have access to prioritized tasks, data and insights.