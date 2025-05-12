 Skip to main content

Badger Technologies' Autonomous Robot Enables New Digital Teammate Solution

Platform incorporates RFID detection, allowing advertising through retail media networks
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
badger tech
Badger’s robots work alongside employees to improve inventory management, on-shelf availability, price accuracy, food safety and hazard mitigation.

Badger Technologies has launched its new Digital Teammate solution platform. The platform is powered by the company's multipurpose, next-generation autonomous robot, with capabilities that enhance employee productivity through mobile data and analytics, computer vision, and AI.

The Digital Teammate solution combines the power of software and hardware to support a retailer's existing workforce with improved inventory management capabilities, planogram compliance, hazard detection, pricing accuracy and security monitoring. 

[RELATED: GroceryTech 2025 to Demystify AI and Computer Vision]

The platform complements Badger Technologies’ existing solutions by incorporating RFID detection, enabling advertising through retail media networks, and expanding the company’s data and analytics platform. Through the mobile app, teammates, from associates to the c-suite, have access to prioritized tasks, data and insights.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In addition to its new retail media capabilities, the robot’s integrated customer-facing tablet can serve as an interactive guide, providing personalized assistance — such as directions to product locations or other site-specific guidance — and customized offers. 

“Badger Technologies' robots seamlessly integrate computer vision and artificial intelligence to work as a digital teammate alongside employees in complex environments. These robots can extend staff operations and produce critical data that increase efficiencies and improve shopping experiences, creating long-lasting value for our customers,” said Emil Martinez, CEO of Nicholasville, Ky.-based Badger Technologies.

According to the company, when RFID tags with embedded expiration date information are integrated into product packaging, businesses gain powerful capabilities for proactive obsolescence management. Customers will see a dual benefit — enhanced food safety protocols that protect consumers from potentially harmful expired products and the reduction of costly food waste, both of which affect both business profitability and environmental sustainability.

The next-generation Digital Teammate solution will be available this summer. 

Badger Technologies is a product division of Jabil, offering engineering, supply chain and manufacturing solutions. The company has deployed more than 1,000 robots that automate hazard detection and resolve a host of inventory and data disconnects to improve on-shelf product availability, price integrity, store profitability and shopping experiences. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds