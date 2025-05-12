Badger Technologies' Autonomous Robot Enables New Digital Teammate Solution
In addition to its new retail media capabilities, the robot’s integrated customer-facing tablet can serve as an interactive guide, providing personalized assistance — such as directions to product locations or other site-specific guidance — and customized offers.
“Badger Technologies' robots seamlessly integrate computer vision and artificial intelligence to work as a digital teammate alongside employees in complex environments. These robots can extend staff operations and produce critical data that increase efficiencies and improve shopping experiences, creating long-lasting value for our customers,” said Emil Martinez, CEO of Nicholasville, Ky.-based Badger Technologies.
According to the company, when RFID tags with embedded expiration date information are integrated into product packaging, businesses gain powerful capabilities for proactive obsolescence management. Customers will see a dual benefit — enhanced food safety protocols that protect consumers from potentially harmful expired products and the reduction of costly food waste, both of which affect both business profitability and environmental sustainability.
The next-generation Digital Teammate solution will be available this summer.
Badger Technologies is a product division of Jabil, offering engineering, supply chain and manufacturing solutions. The company has deployed more than 1,000 robots that automate hazard detection and resolve a host of inventory and data disconnects to improve on-shelf product availability, price integrity, store profitability and shopping experiences.