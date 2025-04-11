DoorDash Launches U.S. Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Robot delivery is part of DoorDash’s broader global delivery platform strategy integrating Dashers, drones and autonomous robots to meet rising demand while reducing costs and emissions.
The San Francisco-based technology company’s partnership with Coco was developed through DoorDash Labs, DoorDash’s robotics and automation arm. DoorDash Labs grew its investment in autonomous delivery through its partnership with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Wing, which rolled out drone deliveries in the United States after an initial pilot in Australia.
“We’re excited to expand our partnership with DoorDash, combining Coco’s AI robocourier platform with DoorDash's national scale and reach,” said Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Coco. “This collaboration marks an important step forward in reshaping urban delivery in the U.S., starting with Los Angeles and Chicago, to offer merchants and customers a reliable, sustainable and delightful delivery experience.”
Founded in 2020, Coco deploys a fleet of more than 1,000 delivery robots and has completed 500,000-plus zero-emission deliveries, serving customers in the United States and Europe.