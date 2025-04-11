DoorDash Launches U.S. Sidewalk Robot Delivery

Eligible customers in Los Angeles and Chicago may now have one of Coco’s emissions-free sidewalk robots assigned to their order from nearly 600 participating retailers through the DoorDash app.

Local commerce platform DoorDash and Coco Robotics have expanded their partnership to offer sidewalk robot delivery for DoorDash customers in select U.S. markets, beginning with Los Angeles and Chicago.

The move builds on an existing pilot program with Wolt, DoorDash’s international arm, under which Coco robots have been making deliveries in Helsinki since earlier this year. During the initial pilot phase, Coco completed more than 100,000 deliveries for DoorDash customers. Now, eligible customers in Los Angeles and Chicago may have one of Coco’s emissions-free sidewalk robots assigned to their order from nearly 600 participating retailers through the DoorDash app.

“The Coco partnership is primarily focused on restaurant delivery, but it also includes convenience and grocery orders from DashMart, the DoorDash-owned fulfillment platform and store,” a company representative told Progressive Grocer, adding that “some of the most popular items include a bunch of bananas, a chicken sandwich, and mac and cheese.”