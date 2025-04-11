 Skip to main content

DoorDash Launches U.S. Sidewalk Robot Delivery

Expanded partnership with Coco rolls out in Los Angeles and Chicago
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Loading Coco With DoorDash Bag Main Image
Eligible customers in Los Angeles and Chicago may now have one of Coco’s emissions-free sidewalk robots assigned to their order from nearly 600 participating retailers through the DoorDash app.

Local commerce platform DoorDash and Coco Robotics have expanded their partnership to offer sidewalk robot delivery for DoorDash customers in select U.S. markets, beginning with Los Angeles and Chicago.

The move builds on an existing pilot program with Wolt, DoorDash’s international arm, under which Coco robots have been making deliveries in Helsinki since earlier this year. During the initial pilot phase, Coco completed more than 100,000 deliveries for DoorDash customers. Now, eligible customers in Los Angeles and Chicago may have one of Coco’s emissions-free sidewalk robots assigned to their order from nearly 600 participating retailers through the DoorDash app.

“The Coco partnership is primarily focused on restaurant delivery, but it also includes convenience and grocery orders from DashMart, the DoorDash-owned fulfillment platform and store,” a company representative told Progressive Grocer, adding that “some of the most popular items include a bunch of bananas, a chicken sandwich, and mac and cheese.”

“Not every delivery needs a 2-ton car just to deliver two chicken sandwiches,” noted Harrison Shih, senior director of DoorDash Labs. “We believe the future of delivery will be multi-modal, and we’re thrilled to partner with Coco to expand sidewalk robot deliveries that complement the Dasher network as we continue to enhance the DoorDash experience for customers and merchants.”

Robot delivery is part of DoorDash’s broader global delivery platform strategy integrating Dashers, drones and autonomous robots to meet rising demand while reducing costs and emissions.

The San Francisco-based technology company’s partnership with Coco was developed through DoorDash Labs, DoorDash’s robotics and automation arm. DoorDash Labs grew its investment in autonomous delivery through its partnership with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Wing, which rolled out drone deliveries in the United States after an initial pilot in Australia.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with DoorDash, combining Coco’s AI robocourier platform with DoorDash's national scale and reach,” said Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Coco. “This collaboration marks an important step forward in reshaping urban delivery in the U.S., starting with Los Angeles and Chicago, to offer merchants and customers a reliable, sustainable and delightful delivery experience.”

Founded in 2020, Coco deploys a fleet of more than 1,000 delivery robots and has completed 500,000-plus zero-emission deliveries, serving customers in the United States and Europe.

