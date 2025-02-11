New Automated Warehouse System Mitigates Pain Points

The Exchanger within the Next Generation Skypod system is the key element for replenishment.

Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, recently revealed the commercial launch of the Next Generation of Skypod system, which mitigates some of the largest warehouse pain points, such as inefficient order fulfilment times, allowing grocery brands to better serve their customers and remain agile amid shifting consumer demand.

The Next Generation of Skypod comes with a number of design improvements, including a new and more compact Skypod robot, a workstation for robot-to-robot picking, a high-throughput Exchanger and denser storage. According to the company, these redesigns, combined with new software features, improve the throughput at a single workstation by 50% while also enhancing storage density by up to 30% compared with the previous generation.

