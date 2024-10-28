Roundy's Supermarket Teamsters Ratify New Contract

After successful negotiations, members of Milwaukee-based Teamsters Local 200 and Roundy's Supermarket have overwhelmingly ratified an agreement that includes substantial wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline.

Roundy's is a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 grocery stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois under the retail banners Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s. It employs 750 teamsters at its facility in Oconomowoc, Wis.

"In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I've ever seen," said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member. "From the wage increase, to keeping our insurance as is and being able to use our sick time without penalty, we've gained the items we fought for on behalf of our members for the next five years. I'm proud to have been a part of this negotiating committee."