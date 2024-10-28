 Skip to main content

Roundy's Supermarket Teamsters Ratify New Contract

Members at Kroger-owned warehouse receive pay raises, secure benefits
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Roundy’s operates retail grocery stores under the retail banners Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market in Wisconsin and Mariano’s in Illinois.

After successful negotiations, members of Milwaukee-based Teamsters Local 200 and Roundy's Supermarket have overwhelmingly ratified an agreement that includes substantial wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline.

Roundy's is a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 grocery stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois under the retail banners Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s. It employs 750 teamsters at its facility in Oconomowoc, Wis. 

"In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I've ever seen," said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member. "From the wage increase, to keeping our insurance as is and being able to use our sick time without penalty, we've gained the items we fought for on behalf of our members for the next five years. I'm proud to have been a part of this negotiating committee."

Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

