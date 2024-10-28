Roundy's Supermarket Teamsters Ratify New Contract
Members at Kroger-owned warehouse receive pay raises, secure benefits
Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.