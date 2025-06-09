Kroger Workers in Indiana Threaten to Strike

Following the rejection of a tentative agreement on May 31, 8,000 Kroger Co. retail workers in Indiana are threatening to strike against the grocer. Representatives for those workers, who are members of UFCW Local 700, are scheduled to go back to the bargaining table with Kroger on June 11 and 12.

According to advocacy group Essential Workers for Democracy, the rejected contract included wage increases that the workers deemed too low, with thousands seeing a $0.25 raise in the first year, and between $0.50 and $0.75 over the entire four-year contract. The group also shared that the tentative agreement failed to address understaffing issues.

“With inflation, our wages are backsliding,” said Amy Reynolds, a 24-year Kroger associate in Fishers, Ind. “You wonder if you can make it on a job like this.”

A Kroger spokesperson did not immediately respond to Progressive Grocer’s request for comment.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.