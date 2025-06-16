Some Colorado Safeway/Albertsons Workers Now on Strike

“I wish that Safeway/Albertsons had taken negotiations more seriously, obeyed the law and respected the workers who make the stores run, but wishing doesn’t make it so,” said Kim Cordova, president of Local 7, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Denver and Grand Junction, Colo., as well as Cheyenne, Wyo. “We are fighting for better stores so that shoppers and workers alike can have a better experience. Instead of working with the union, Safeway/Albertsons has instead put its faith in its supposed competitor King Soopers and City Market in an attempt to drive down health care and pension benefits for active workers and retirees alike.”

In addition to the targeted ULP strikes that began on Sunday, Local 7 members at Safeway/Albertsons stores in additional cities that hadn’t voted in the last round of strike authorization votes will hold their own votes this week. These areas include Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Longmont.

Last week, thousands of Kroger and Albertsons union grocery store workers in Southern California also voted to authorize strikes, following the news that in the first week of June, UFCW 3000 members in western Washington state had voted to authorize strikes in that region as well.

Kroger and Albertsons are the two largest traditional grocery store chains in the United States, employing about 700,000 Americans between them. As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century.

Local 7, the largest private-sector union in Colorado, is affiliated with Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada and is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America. UFCW members work in a wide range of industries, among them retail food, food processing, agriculture, retail sales, and health care.