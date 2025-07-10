Ahold Delhaize Gets New CTO

Global retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has appointed Jan Brecht chief technology officer (CTO) and a member of its executive committee, effective Sept. 26. Brecht will succeed Ben Wishart, who will step down from the executive committee and leave the company after 12 years as Ahold Delhaize’s CTO.

Brecht brings to his new role extensive experience in digital transformation and enterprise technology leadership. His most recent position was chief digital information officer at Nissan Motor. Previously, he was CIO at Mercedes-Benz Group, where he oversaw the company’s IT strategy during a period of significant innovation and digitalization. Earlier in his career, he was CIO and head of global supply chain at Adidas Group. Brecht earned a degree in electrical engineering at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and has lived and worked in Europe, the United States and Japan.

Wishart joined Ahold in 2013 as CTO and became a member of the Ahold Delhaize executive committee in 2018. During his time in the role, he has helped shape the company’s technology strategy, overseeing the development of core retail and digital platforms, in addition to scaling group-wide sourcing and solution delivery.

“Ben has been a driving force behind our digital transformation and a trusted leader in our executive committee,” noted Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “We are grateful for the many contributions Ben has made as CTO and as a leader across the company. We are thrilled to welcome Jan, whose international experience and visionary leadership, coupled with deep tech expertise and passion for consumers and data, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our technology landscape to better serve our customers and brands. His experience positions him well to support our Growing Together strategy’s direction of advancing cost efficiency, simplicity, resilience and IT security.”