Ahold Delhaize Gets New CTO
As CTO, Brecht will head the company’s technology function, overseeing enterprise tech strategy, digital innovation, cybersecurity, and enabling Ahold Delhaize’s local brands to leverage the organization’s scale to ramp up the development of scalable, customer-centric platforms.
“I’m honored to join Ahold Delhaize at such a pivotal time, with the Growing Together strategy having made a solid start since its launch last year,” said Brecht. “The company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, modernization and customer experience aligns perfectly with my own experience and values. I look forward to working with talented teams across the company to build the next generation of digital and AI/data capabilities that will power the future of retail.”
“It has been a privilege to serve Ahold Delhaize and to work alongside such dedicated colleagues across our group and local brands,” noted Wishart. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and confident that Jan will bring fresh energy and insights to continue advancing our technology agenda. I wish him and the team every success in the journey ahead.”
Starting Sept. 1, Brecht and Wishart Ben will work together over the course of the month to ensure a seamless transition.
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 72 million-plus customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 390,000 associates in around 9,400 grocery and specialty stores. The company’s Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Ahold Delhaize one of its Retailers of the Century and Ahold Delhaize USA among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.