Ahold Delhaize Appoints Brand President of Etos
Saman joined Ahold Delhaize in 2020 as brand president of Gall & Gall, transitioning to Etos in 2023.
“I am thankful for the cooperation that Pieter and I have had over the past two years,” said Bruning-van Gessel. “Together with the team, we set a growth course for Etos, with new brand positioning and own-brand product ranges. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we laid, and leading the team in driving both customer satisfaction and sustained growth.”
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.