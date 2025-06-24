 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints CFO

Jason Wilson to lead retail group’s financial strategy and operations
Grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has a new CFO: Jason Wilson, a seasoned retail and finance executive in the grocery industry and a longtime leader at Ahold Delhaize USA companies. In this role, Wilson will oversee financial strategy and operations, supporting the omnichannel growth of the U.S. businesses, executing the company’s Growing Together strategy and 2028 commitments, and ensuring strong financial controls and governance. 

“After more than a decade driving remarkable results at Food Lion, I’m excited to welcome Jason to our U.S. leadership team,” said Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “Jason has extensive industry experience and is a proven leader, who I am confident will advance our finance organization and provide strong support and partnership to each of our U.S. businesses. Jason has a retail-oriented, customer-first mindset and a relentless focus that will enable our U.S. businesses to continue to thrive.” 

Previously, Wilson was SVP of finance at Food Lion, where he led all financial activities for the brand, which recently marked 50 consecutive quarters of positive comparable-store sales; made several successful in-market acquisitions; and delivered considerable savings. As a member of the Food Lion leadership team, he provided strategic direction for the brand, including such growth initiatives as new stores and remodels throughout the chain’s 10-state market area.

“It is an honor to take on this role and contribute to the growth of our businesses,” said Wilson. “I look forward to working alongside the team to drive critical priorities and support our Growing Together strategy through strong financial controls and investments. Together, we will continue our momentum and support each of the U.S. brands in delivering omnichannel growth.”

A native of North Carolina, Wilson began his career in 2000 as an inventory controller in accounting and later held such roles as director of business development, VP of strategy, and VP of finance and business planning at Ahold Delhaize USA’s predecessor support brands, as well as taking on several positions in category management.

Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in arts from Catawba College and an MBA from Pfeiffer University. He is based in Salisbury, N.C.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division, which comprises the grocery brands Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

