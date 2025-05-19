Ahold Delhaize Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia
“We are pleased to welcome Tim to Ahold Delhaize,” noted Sarrailh. “His deep expertise in commercial strategy and international sourcing will be a strong asset as we continue to build an even more connected, customer-focused and efficient operation across our European and Indonesian markets. I look forward to working with Tim to further strengthen our commercial business, ramping up cost efficiencies and delivering on our ambition to grow together.”
“I am excited to join Ahold Delhaize and contribute to its strong legacy of customer focus and operational excellence,” said Bork. “I look forward to working with the teams across Europe and Indonesia and hope I can bring valuable experience, combining my growth mindset with ‘affordability DNA’ to unlock new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, always with the customer at the center of everything we do.”
Bork will additionally work to enable the consistent delivery of European-driven procurement and own-brand development strategies based on insightful analytics. In collaboration with the brand commercial teams, he will seek opportunities to streamline processes in key commercial areas, lower costs and realize the benefits of using the company’s scale.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.
