Ahold Delhaize Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia

Multinational retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has appointed Tim Bork to the newly created role of chief commercial officer (CCO) for Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, effective May 19. Reporting directly to Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, Bork will work to accelerate the company’s growth strategy across the region, with responsibility for shaping and driving commercial and value chain development.



A German national, Bork brings more than two decades of experience in international food retail to his latest position, having held various leadership roles at deep-discount grocer Lidl. His most recent position at that company was chief customer and purchasing officer and board member at Lidl International.

Bork began his career in purchasing and continued to grow his expertise. As a divisional board member, he was responsible for sourcing private label products in 30-plus countries.

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Commercial & Digital Officer]

In his last role, he led international food purchasing for both private label and branded products, managed e-commerce operations across six countries, and undertook commercial management, including marketing, customer experience and loyalty. He also oversaw purchasing administration, including supplier and commodity management, inbound logistics, and quality management.