Ahold Delhaize Appoints Chief Commercial Officer Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia

Seasoned international food retail exec Tim Bork previously worked at Lidl
Multinational retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has appointed Tim Bork to the newly created role of chief commercial officer (CCO) for Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, effective May 19. Reporting directly to Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, Bork will work to accelerate the company’s growth strategy across the region, with responsibility for shaping and driving commercial and value chain development. 

A German national, Bork brings more than two decades of experience in international food retail to his latest position, having held various leadership roles at deep-discount grocer Lidl. His most recent position at that company was chief customer and purchasing officer and board member at Lidl International.  

Bork began his career in purchasing and continued to grow his expertise. As a divisional board member, he was responsible for sourcing private label products in 30-plus countries. 

In his last role, he led international food purchasing for both private label and branded products, managed e-commerce operations across six countries, and undertook commercial management, including marketing, customer experience and loyalty. He also oversaw purchasing administration, including supplier and commodity management, inbound logistics, and quality management. 

“We are pleased to welcome Tim to Ahold Delhaize,” noted Sarrailh. “His deep expertise in commercial strategy and international sourcing will be a strong asset as we continue to build an even more connected, customer-focused and efficient operation across our European and Indonesian markets. I look forward to working with Tim to further strengthen our commercial business, ramping up cost efficiencies and delivering on our ambition to grow together.” 

“I am excited to join Ahold Delhaize and contribute to its strong legacy of customer focus and operational excellence,” said Bork. “I look forward to working with the teams across Europe and Indonesia and hope I can bring valuable experience, combining my growth mindset with ‘affordability DNA’ to unlock new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, always with the customer at the center of everything we do.” 

Bork will additionally work to enable the consistent delivery of European-driven procurement and own-brand development strategies based on insightful analytics. In collaboration with the brand commercial teams, he will seek opportunities to streamline processes in key commercial areas, lower costs and realize the benefits of using the company’s scale. 

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on PG’s list.

