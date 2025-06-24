Walmart Puts AI-Powered Tools at Store Associates’ Fingertips

Walmart is helping its store associates do their jobs more effectively through the use of AI tools.

Walmart is enhancing how its store associates get their jobs done through the power of AI. The retailer has unveiled a new suite of AI tools that can be accessed through its associate app, and are designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions, and make work more efficient and intuitive.

AI-driven task management, for example, helps associates decide where to focus their efforts. Team leads and store managers have estimated that the tool has reduced the time they spend planning shifts from 90 minutes to only 30. The tool was initially available for overnight stocking and is now being piloted for other shifts at select Walmart locations.

Additionally, Walmart has rolled out a real-time translation feature that is available in 44 languages and helps facilitate multi-lingual conversations between associates and customers. The retailer is also upgrading its conversational AI that answers simple associate questions with the power of GenAI, which can turn lengthy process guides into clear, step-by-step instructions.