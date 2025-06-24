Walmart Puts AI-Powered Tools at Store Associates’ Fingertips
“AI is a key enabler in improving how we work, and we believe its full potential is unlocked only when paired with the strengths of our people,” said Greg Cathey, SVP, transformation & innovation. “When you put intuitive, accessible technology into the hands of millions of associates, the impact isn’t incremental — it’s transformational.”
In March, Walmart rolled out a GenAI-powered assistant dubbed Wally, which helps streamline a merchant’s tasks by automating a number of time-consuming tasks, including root cause identification, data entry and analysis, how-to support, and advanced calculations.
