Walmart Puts AI-Powered Tools at Store Associates’ Fingertips

New technology suite includes task management, real-time translation and more
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Walmart AI
Walmart is helping its store associates do their jobs more effectively through the use of AI tools.

Walmart is enhancing how its store associates get their jobs done through the power of AI. The retailer has unveiled a new suite of AI tools that can be accessed through its associate app, and are designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions, and make work more efficient and intuitive.

AI-driven task management, for example, helps associates decide where to focus their efforts. Team leads and store managers have estimated that the tool has reduced the time they spend planning shifts from 90 minutes to only 30. The tool was initially available for overnight stocking and is now being piloted for other shifts at select Walmart locations.

Additionally, Walmart has rolled out a real-time translation feature that is available in 44 languages and helps facilitate multi-lingual conversations between associates and customers. The retailer is also upgrading its conversational AI that answers simple associate questions with the power of GenAI, which can turn lengthy process guides into clear, step-by-step instructions.

“AI is a key enabler in improving how we work, and we believe its full potential is unlocked only when paired with the strengths of our people,” said Greg Cathey, SVP, transformation & innovation. “When you put intuitive, accessible technology into the hands of millions of associates, the impact isn’t incremental — it’s transformational.”

In March, Walmart rolled out a GenAI-powered assistant dubbed Wally, which helps streamline a merchant’s tasks by automating a number of time-consuming tasks, including root cause identification, data entry and analysis, how-to support, and advanced calculations.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

