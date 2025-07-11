THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger, Albertsons Move Forward From Failed Merger; FDA Food Recalls Abound

Kroger and Albertsons are each moving forward from their failed merger.

1. What Are Kroger and Albertsons Focusing on Following Failed Merger?

PG Digital Editor Marian Zboraj’s deep dive into where Kroger and Albertsons each stand following their failed merger late last year caught reader attention this week. While the two grocers have since publicly blamed one another for the fallout in the form of dueling lawsuits, C-suite shakeups at both companies and a deeper look at the resulting operational changes paint a more nuanced story.

Meanwhile, news that Kroger is giving its loyal shoppers easier access to digital deals also gained clicks this week. The food retailer recently started adding paper flyers mirroring its weekly digital deals near the entrances of its stores in an effort to democratize coupon usage.

“We are always listening to our customers to create a better shopping experience,” a Kroger representative told Progressive Grocer. “To make it simpler for our customers to take advantage of the full value our stores offer, we are providing an easy-to-use flyer that customers can scan to save with digital coupons.”

2. FDA Recalls Abound

A major blueberry recall that was announced before the busy Fourth of July holiday, as well as the recent recalls of several other food items, made news this week. The FDA updated the blueberry recall to the high Class I level on July 1, related to a positive Listeria test in early June.

The affected products were distributed to an unnamed customer in North Carolina by Alma Pak International of Alma, Ga., with more than 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries subject to the FDA notice. The FDA confirmed that no blueberries have yet reached product shelves.

Other recent recalls include the following items: