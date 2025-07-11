THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger, Albertsons Move Forward From Failed Merger; FDA Food Recalls Abound

Family Dollar has officially spun off from Dollar Tree upon the closing of its acquisition by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management.
3. Family Dollar Goes Its Own Way
This week marked the official separation of Family Dollar from the Dollar Tree banner. The latter completed the previously revealed sale of its Family Dollar business segment to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC for $1 billion.
Prominent retail executive Duncan MacNaughton was appointed chairman and CEO of Family Dollar back in May, while Jason Nordin will remain as president. Under the dedicated leadership team and new private equity owners, Brigade and Macellum, along with Arkhouse Management Co., Family Dollar is focused on building a stronger, more agile organization.
Family Dollar’s headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va., and it will continue its mission to “serve the underserved,” focused on the opportunity to build a “new Family Dollar.”
4. Food Retailers Step Up Amid Devastation in Texas
Grocers have stepped in to help those affected by the devastating flash flooding in Texas that has claimed at least 100 lives. H-E-B, which is headquartered in the Lone Star State, is working with relief groups and area officials to support local efforts. The grocer has also sent food and supplies directly to the affected towns of San Angelo and Marble Falls.
Together, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations, along with other initiatives. Amazon is deploying resources, too, as it simultaneously works to ensure the safety of its employees and providers. SpartanNash, for its part, is providing at least three truckloads of water and food for distribution through Convoy of Hope.
5. One Big CPG Acquisition and One Big Bankruptcy
A year after news surfaced that Mars, Inc. plans to acquire the Kellanova company spun off from the former Kellogg Co., it’s been confirmed that WK Kellogg Co. is being scooped up by Italian company The Ferrero Group. The deal is valued at $3.1 billion.
The acquisition includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg’s famous cereal portfolio. Ferrero said it plans to invest in and grow WK Kellogg’s cereal brand that includes the iconic Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies lines, among others.
Meanwhile, big CPG player Del Monte Food Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer. The nearly 140-year-old company’s portfolio consists of such brands as Del Monte, Contadina, College Inn, Kitchen Basics, JOYBA, Take Root Organics, and S&W.
According to the company, it’s now pursuing a value-maximizing sale process as part of an overall strategic balance-sheet restructuring.