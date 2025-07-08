Which Retailers and Cities Sell the Cheapest Groceries?

The company also affirmed that discount retailer Grocery Outlet delivers on its value proposition. For example, that chain’s groceries are nearly a third cheaper than the average supermarket in Oregon, the biggest saving in any state. In addition, Grocery Outlet's prices came in 34.02% lower than the average grocery store in the Washington, D.C. market, the largest discount of any location in the study.

Some regional chains were singled out for less costly assortments. Prices at Iowa-based Hy-Vee, and North Carolina-headquartered Food Lion were shown to be the cheapest in five states each. The H-E-B chain in Texas is 11.88% cheaper than the competition in its hometown of San Antonio.

Net Credit's full report is available online.

Meanwhile, food prices remain elevated in the midpoint of the 2025 calendar year. According to the latest government data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home rose 0.3% from May to June and was up 2.2% on a 12-month basis.

In this price-centric environment, grocers and solution providers continue to focus on delivering relief to shoppers trying to build affordable baskets. For example, a new app called Grocery Dealz is hitting the market in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, allowing users to compare real-time grocery prices across multiple stores. The developers are planning to expand that app to other cities in Texas and, later, across the region and country.