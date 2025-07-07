Is a ‘New Family Dollar’ on the Horizon?

Family Dollar has officially separated from Dollar Tree Inc. and is now a stand-alone private company with a new leadership structure.

Dollar Tree has completed the previously revealed sale of its Family Dollar business segment to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC for $1 billion. Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to total approximately $800 million, comprising $665 million paid at closing and approximately $135 million as a result of the monetization of cash prior to closing through a reduction of net working capital.

Prominent retail executive Duncan MacNaughton was appointed chairman and CEO of Family Dollar back in May. MacNaughton is no stranger to the Family Dollar business, having previously been its president and COO. With more than 30 years of experience guiding large-scale businesses through growth and transformation, his resume also includes stints at Kraft Food, H-E-B, Albertsons, Supervalu and particularly Walmart, where he was EVP, chief merchandising and marketing officer.

Jason Nordin will remain as president of Family Dollar.

Under the dedicated leadership team and new private equity owners, Brigade and Macellum, along with Arkhouse Management Co., Family Dollar is focused on building a stronger, more agile organization.

Family Dollar’s headquarters will remain in Chesapeake, Va., and it will continue its mission to “serve the underserved,” focused on the opportunity to build a “new Family Dollar.”

The discount retailer was founded in 1959 in Charlotte, N.C., with the goal of offering high-quality merchandise at affordable prices. Today, Family Dollar has more than 7,500 locations nationwide.

“This is a defining moment for Family Dollar — a chance to return to our roots, refocus on our unique strengths and build a future tailored to the communities we proudly serve," said MacNaughton. "We're energized by the opportunity to stand on our own and reimagine what value means for families across America.”

According to the company, the new ownership structure provides Family Dollar with the strategic support and financial resources needed to unlock its full potential. Brigade, Macellum and Arkhouse reportedly bring deep expertise in retail and a shared vision for Family Dollar’s growth.