Is a ‘New Family Dollar’ on the Horizon?
“We look forward to investing in Family Dollar’s growth as its own enterprise,” said Matt Perkal, partner at New York-based Brigade. “Meeting this moment with renewed focus and new management, we are confident Family Dollar will deliver the quality and value its customers throughout the U.S. want and expect.”
“Family Dollar is entering a new chapter – one that provides an incredible opportunity to invest in what matters most: our people, our stores, our customers and our future. We are confident that with the strong new leadership team, combined with a forward-looking strategic plan, we have a truly unique opportunity to reinvigorate the iconic Family Dollar brand,” said Jonathan Duskin, CEO and partner at New York-based Macellum.
“We are building a new Family Dollar, and we are better positioned to empower all our associates and shape a bold, future-focused company,” MacNaughton added.
Meanwhile, as a stand-alone company in its own right, Dollar Tree plans to continue to grow through initiatives like its expanded assortment, new store growth and attracting new customers. Since the company’s founding nearly 40 years ago, Dollar Tree has grown to a 9,000-strong store footprint.
“The completion of this transaction marks a defining moment for Dollar Tree,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree Inc. “With a singular focus on our core business, we are doubling down on what we do best – delivering value, convenience and discovery to our customers every day. Now more than ever before, we are poised to accelerate our growth, innovate faster and unlock our full potential as a category leader in value retail.”
Dollar Tree expects the economic impact of tax benefits from losses on the Family Dollar sale to be approximately $375 million.
With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.