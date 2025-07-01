EXCLUSIVE: Behind Giant Eagle’s Sale of the GetGo Business

Giant Eagle President and CEO Bill Artman
More store refreshes are in the works as Giant Eagle narrows its retail sights in a shopper-centric way. “We have hundreds of millions of dollars planned over the next five years to build and remodel supermarkets,” Artman reported, noting that one new store recently opened outside of Pittsburgh and another new outpost is set to be unveiled within those city limits.
In the conversation with PG, Artman said that the regional grocer recognizes the affinity that its customers have for Giant Eagle. “Any time I get an opportunity to tour our stores, I love getting feedback from customers and employees. We get a lot of things right, but we have an opportunity for improvements, to,” he remarked. “Our customers really take possession of their local stores. If I’m in an airport and have a Giant Eagle logo on, people will come up and talk about ‘my Giant Eagle’,” he said.
Artman expressed gratitude to those who supported and facilitated the deal that keeps shoppers and team members top of mind. “We are really excited about the future, we are appreciative of the 3,500 GetGo team members who have built the brand and we wish Couche-Tard the best as we move forward,” he said.
As Giant Eagle moves on, Couche-Tard will take over 270 GetGo and WetGo fuel stations as part of the acquisition valued at $1.57 billion. The deal was signed off by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which approved the arrangement to sell 34 Circle K stores and one GetGo site to address any antitrust issues.
To mark the completion of the transaction and the new loyalty partnership, GetGo will offer customers a free self-serve beverage and award three times the perks on every gallon of fuel purchased with a myPerks loyalty card at all GetGo locations on July 19 and July 20.
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States.