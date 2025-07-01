EXCLUSIVE: Behind Giant Eagle’s Sale of the GetGo Business

With the June 29 closing of a sale to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Giant Eagle Inc.’s GetGo banner may be gone from its business but certainly isn’t forgotten. Through the deal, GetGo customers can continue to enjoy rewards from the myPerks loyalty program and GetGo employees will remain in their office space in the Giant Eagle corporate building.

The transition was designed to be as seamless as possible for GetGo shoppers and workers, Giant Eagle President and CEO Bill Artman told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “We first wanted to make sure we were selling to the right parent – we wanted someone who appreciates the brand of GetGo, who was interested in onboarding our team members and who would keep the loyalty program that was very important to our customers,” he said of the arrangement that was about 15 months in the works. “We put a lot of time, energy and love into the brand over the years."

In addition to selling its fuel and c-store business to a proven leader in that space, Giant Eagle recently spun off its wholesale motor fuels distribution business to the Cary Oil Company. Those moves allow the regional grocer to prioritize its core grocery and pharmacy operations, Artman affirmed. “For a while now, we have wanted to focus on being the best version of Giant Eagle that we can be. We believe that reinvesting back in our grocery and pharmacies is great opportunity for us,” he said.

Artman continued, “The disruption that happened with Rite-Aid gave us an opportunity to acquire a number of scripts and reinvest capital into supermarkets for remodels and rebuilds.” To his point, Giant Eagle announced in May that it had acquired customer prescriptions from nearly 80 Rite-Aid stores that shuttered after that retailer filed bankruptcy for the second time in two years.