Are ALDI Süd and ALDI Nord Getting Back Together?

As for a timeline, sources told the business publication that the companies may take the first steps of working together on technologies ahead of a formal merger. While a potential deal is speculative for now, ALDI U.S. is pushing its own boundaries, pursuing an ambitious growth plan of opening 800 new stores, converting some of the Winn-Dixie locations it acquired last year and embarking on a phase with a new leader, as Atty McGrath takes over as CEO in September for the U.S. business. Current CEO Jason Hart is moving into a role as global COO of Austria-based ALDI South Group, at a time that is shaping up to be interesting with the merger hearsay.

Representatives of ALDI Süd and ALDI Nord have not publicly commented on the recent reports.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states.