ALDI U.S. Reveals New CEO

Atty McGrath takes helm as Jason Hart transitions to global COO of ALDI South Group
Jason Hart

ALDI U.S. has revealed that its CEO, Jason Hart, has been promoted to join the executive board of ALDI South as group COO, in which role he will help oversee the company’s global operations in Salzburg, Austria, effective Sept. 1. Meanwhile, Atty McGrath, currently COO, will take on the ALDI U.S. CEO role. 

During his decade-long stint as ALDI U.S. CEO, Hart led the rapid expansion and development of the deep-discount banner, during which its American store count nearly doubled from 1,300 in 32 states to 2,500 across 39 states. On his watch, ALDI has laid claim to being the fastest-growing grocer in the United States, known for its employee-first focus, cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, and commitment to providing the lowest prices of any national grocery store chain. 

“I am honored to take on this new role with ALDI supporting our global business,” noted Hart. “The growth and positive development of the ALDI brand we’ve achieved together in the U.S. is a tribute to our incredible teams across the business. I look forward to working with ALDI teams around the globe to drive our growth and success.”

Atty McGrath

For her part, McGrath brings extensive ALDI experience and expertise to her new role, having spent her entire 20-year retail career with the company in positions ranging from district manager, director of operations, division VP to, most recently, COO.

“On behalf of the entire ALDI U.S. team, I extend heartfelt thanks to Jason for his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership,” said McGrath. “I am excited to build upon our momentum, expand our footprint and continue adapting to serve our customers.”

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, ALDI U.S. intends to open 800 new stores over the next five years, with a target of more than 225 locations opening in 2025 alone, a record for the retailer. Already this year, ALDI U.S. has debuted 55 stores, with 75 additional locations slated to open this summer in such key growth markets as Arizona, California, Florida and South Carolina, along with established markets like the Midwest and Northeast.  

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

