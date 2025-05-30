ALDI U.S. Reveals New CEO

For her part, McGrath brings extensive ALDI experience and expertise to her new role, having spent her entire 20-year retail career with the company in positions ranging from district manager, director of operations, division VP to, most recently, COO.

“On behalf of the entire ALDI U.S. team, I extend heartfelt thanks to Jason for his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership,” said McGrath. “I am excited to build upon our momentum, expand our footprint and continue adapting to serve our customers.”

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, ALDI U.S. intends to open 800 new stores over the next five years, with a target of more than 225 locations opening in 2025 alone, a record for the retailer. Already this year, ALDI U.S. has debuted 55 stores, with 75 additional locations slated to open this summer in such key growth markets as Arizona, California, Florida and South Carolina, along with established markets like the Midwest and Northeast.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.