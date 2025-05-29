Giant Eagle to Take Over Rite Aid Prescriptions in Pennsylvania, Ohio
The agreements between Giant Eagle and Rite Aid are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Additional details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, the two companies are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for patients. Giant Eagle is proactively reaching out to affected Rite Aid customers to provide timely information and help ensure uninterrupted access to pharmacy products and services. Prescriptions will be transferred to the Giant Eagle Pharmacy location most convenient for customers.
To support new and existing Giant Eagle Pharmacy patients, the company is actively expanding its pharmacy team and inviting all interested pharmacy professionals to apply for open positions. Those interested are invited to visit jobs.gianteagle.com for more information.
Last week, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey approved CVS Pharmacy's bids on the prescription files of 625 Rite Aid pharmacies across 15 states in areas that CVS serves, as well 64 Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington state.
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based drug store chain Rite Aid is No. 26 on PG's list, and Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 5.