Giant Eagle to Take Over Rite Aid Prescriptions in Pennsylvania, Ohio

Grocer agrees to transfer pharmacy prescriptions from drug store chain’s 78 locations
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Rite Aid Brooklyn Main Image
Rite Aid is transitioning pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 locations across the United States to various operators, including Giant Eagle.

Following Rite Aid’s second bankruptcy filing, Giant Eagle Inc. has agreed to transfer pharmacy prescriptions from the drug store chain’s 78 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. 

A few weeks ago, Rite Aid entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements to ensure that its customers receive continuous care. Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the United States to various operators, including Giant Eagle.

Giant Eagle expects to close on the purchase of the prescriptions in waves during the month of June. In two locations, Giant Eagle will assume operations of the existing Rite Aid pharmacy immediately following Rite Aid’s planned departure from those locations, with no planned interruption of store operations.

“We’re excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy,” said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. “We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drug store business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drug store and supermarket offerings, we’re proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience.”

The agreements between Giant Eagle and Rite Aid are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Additional details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming weeks. 

In the meantime, the two companies are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for patients. Giant Eagle is proactively reaching out to affected Rite Aid customers to provide timely information and help ensure uninterrupted access to pharmacy products and services. Prescriptions will be transferred to the Giant Eagle Pharmacy location most convenient for customers. 

To support new and existing Giant Eagle Pharmacy patients, the company is actively expanding its pharmacy team and inviting all interested pharmacy professionals to apply for open positions. Those interested are invited to visit jobs.gianteagle.com for more information.

Last week, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey approved CVS Pharmacy's bids on the prescription files of 625 Rite Aid pharmacies across 15 states in areas that CVS serves, as well 64 Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington state.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based drug store chain Rite Aid is No. 26 on PG's list, and Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 5.

