Giant Eagle to Take Over Rite Aid Prescriptions in Pennsylvania, Ohio

Rite Aid is transitioning pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 locations across the United States to various operators, including Giant Eagle.

Following Rite Aid’s second bankruptcy filing, Giant Eagle Inc. has agreed to transfer pharmacy prescriptions from the drug store chain’s 78 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A few weeks ago, Rite Aid entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements to ensure that its customers receive continuous care. Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the United States to various operators, including Giant Eagle.

Giant Eagle expects to close on the purchase of the prescriptions in waves during the month of June. In two locations, Giant Eagle will assume operations of the existing Rite Aid pharmacy immediately following Rite Aid’s planned departure from those locations, with no planned interruption of store operations.

“We’re excited to welcome new patients to our Giant Eagle Pharmacy,” said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. “We pride ourselves on running a nationally recognized pharmacy and drug store business where our licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are committed to delivering trusted, personalized care. When paired with the value and convenience of our drug store and supermarket offerings, we’re proud to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shopping experience.”