ALDI Slashes Prices for Summer

Discount grocer also kicks off annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
ALDI summer price drop
To provide relief to shoppers weary of sticker shock, ALDI is reducing prices on more than 400 products this season.

As temps climb higher, ALDI U.S. is going lower. In yet another summer marked by economic uncertainty, the discount grocer is lowering prices on more than 400 products.

According to ALDI, the cuts affect nearly 25% of its selection across all stores. Shoppers can score deeper discounts on many summertime offerings, including fresh meat for grilling, pantry staples and ALDI Finds. The fast-growing retailer estimates that the latest price drops will save shoppers $100 million over the next several weeks.

“Our customers count on ALDI for the lowest prices of any national grocer every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” said CEO Jason Hart, who will finish out the summer in his current role before starting his new position in September as group COO on Aldi South’s executive board. “While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage. It’s another way we’re doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less.”

Added Chief Commercial Officer Scott Patton: “Value isn’t a trend at ALDI. It’s been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago. This summer, we’re going further to deliver more of what sets us apart, great products at the lowest possible prices.”

Lemonade stand ALDI
As ALDI gears up to give $1 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, customers can also get in on supporting its mission.

In other news, ALDI is also welcoming summer with one of its notable and impactful traditions. For the seventh year, the company is donating a minimum of $1 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit charity that supports the fight against childhood cancer. ALDI reported that it is on track to achieve its five-year $10 million fundraising goal for ALSF – originally set for late 2027 – a year ahead of schedule. 

ALDI customers can also support Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based ALSF. The retailer encourages shoppers to host a lemonade stand with proceeds benefiting the group, using lemon-themed ALDI Finds like a juice press, beverage dispenser and sugar-free lemonade. ALDI is also offering a limited-time ALDI x ALSF reusable bag that supports the cause. 

“The heartfelt engagement from our ALDI teams and supplier partners across the country has been invaluable, and it’s because of their efforts that we’re expected to reach our fundraising goal one year early. Together, we're fueling life-changing research and helping families navigate the challenges of childhood cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time,” said Dave Rinaldo, ALDI’s COO.

ALDI’s Jason Schultz talked about the shared passion behind that project during Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Grocery Impact event. Rinaldo also shared the company's commitment to ALSF during a sit-down interview with PG.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

