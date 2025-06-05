ALDI Slashes Prices for Summer

To provide relief to shoppers weary of sticker shock, ALDI is reducing prices on more than 400 products this season.

As temps climb higher, ALDI U.S. is going lower. In yet another summer marked by economic uncertainty, the discount grocer is lowering prices on more than 400 products.

According to ALDI, the cuts affect nearly 25% of its selection across all stores. Shoppers can score deeper discounts on many summertime offerings, including fresh meat for grilling, pantry staples and ALDI Finds. The fast-growing retailer estimates that the latest price drops will save shoppers $100 million over the next several weeks.

“Our customers count on ALDI for the lowest prices of any national grocer every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” said CEO Jason Hart, who will finish out the summer in his current role before starting his new position in September as group COO on Aldi South’s executive board. “While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage. It’s another way we’re doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less.”

