ALDI Slashes Prices for Summer

As ALDI gears up to give $1 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, customers can also get in on supporting its mission.
In other news, ALDI is also welcoming summer with one of its notable and impactful traditions. For the seventh year, the company is donating a minimum of $1 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit charity that supports the fight against childhood cancer. ALDI reported that it is on track to achieve its five-year $10 million fundraising goal for ALSF – originally set for late 2027 – a year ahead of schedule.
ALDI customers can also support Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based ALSF. The retailer encourages shoppers to host a lemonade stand with proceeds benefiting the group, using lemon-themed ALDI Finds like a juice press, beverage dispenser and sugar-free lemonade. ALDI is also offering a limited-time ALDI x ALSF reusable bag that supports the cause.
“The heartfelt engagement from our ALDI teams and supplier partners across the country has been invaluable, and it’s because of their efforts that we’re expected to reach our fundraising goal one year early. Together, we're fueling life-changing research and helping families navigate the challenges of childhood cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time,” said Dave Rinaldo, ALDI’s COO.
ALDI’s Jason Schultz talked about the shared passion behind that project during Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Grocery Impact event. Rinaldo also shared the company's commitment to ALSF during a sit-down interview with PG.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.