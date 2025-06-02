 Skip to main content

Lidl Changes Schedule of Center Store Promotions

Midl of Lidl deals now available on Mondays
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Midl of Lidl
From kitchen gadgets to home décor, fitness gear and seasonal must-haves, the Midl of Lidl aisle offers an array of unique finds.

Lidl US has switched the timing of its new deal rollouts for the "Midl of Lidl" aisle from midweek to Mondays. 

The discount grocer’s Midl of Lidl section offers unique items that change out weekly with popular private label brands such as Parkside and Crivit. Limited-time discounts can found on everything from household to gardening and more in the center of the store. 

"We're always on the lookout for ways to provide more value for our customers," said Pete Poutre, chief buying officer at Lidl U.S. "By shifting our 'Midl of Lidl' deals to Mondays, we aim to bring a burst of excitement and fun to the beginning of the week, making Lidl U.S. the ultimate destination for great finds and unbeatable value."

[RELATED: How ALDI and Lidl Keep Attracting Shoppers]

The updated promotional schedule went into effect Monday, June 2.

A few of Lidl’s unique products dropping June 2 include:

  • 45L Red Hard-Sided Cooler, $75
  • IonVac PowerMax Hand Vacuum, $19.99
  • TRAKK Recovery Red Light Infrared Therapy Brace, $29.99
  • SLF Five Light Face Corrector Massager, $24.99
  • Cold Plunge Ice Bath, $29.99
  • Parkside 2in1 Workshop Stool, $24.99
  • FITRX Wireless Electrode Massager, $19.99

This is the second time this year that Lidl has changed the schedule of its weekly promotions. In March, the grocer revealed that its food deals would refresh on Fridays instead of Wednesdays to better align with customers' shopping habits. 

German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl U.S. operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

