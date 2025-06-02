Lidl Changes Schedule of Center Store Promotions

From kitchen gadgets to home décor, fitness gear and seasonal must-haves, the Midl of Lidl aisle offers an array of unique finds.

Lidl US has switched the timing of its new deal rollouts for the "Midl of Lidl" aisle from midweek to Mondays.

The discount grocer’s Midl of Lidl section offers unique items that change out weekly with popular private label brands such as Parkside and Crivit. Limited-time discounts can found on everything from household to gardening and more in the center of the store.

"We're always on the lookout for ways to provide more value for our customers," said Pete Poutre, chief buying officer at Lidl U.S. "By shifting our 'Midl of Lidl' deals to Mondays, we aim to bring a burst of excitement and fun to the beginning of the week, making Lidl U.S. the ultimate destination for great finds and unbeatable value."

The updated promotional schedule went into effect Monday, June 2.