Lidl Changes Schedule of Center Store Promotions
Midl of Lidl deals now available on Mondays
A few of Lidl’s unique products dropping June 2 include:
- 45L Red Hard-Sided Cooler, $75
- IonVac PowerMax Hand Vacuum, $19.99
- TRAKK Recovery Red Light Infrared Therapy Brace, $29.99
- SLF Five Light Face Corrector Massager, $24.99
- Cold Plunge Ice Bath, $29.99
- Parkside 2in1 Workshop Stool, $24.99
- FITRX Wireless Electrode Massager, $19.99
This is the second time this year that Lidl has changed the schedule of its weekly promotions. In March, the grocer revealed that its food deals would refresh on Fridays instead of Wednesdays to better align with customers' shopping habits.
German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl U.S. operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.